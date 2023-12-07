Willow Smith shares intimate glimpse of her $3million Malibu mansion as she posts message close to her heart

Willow Smith, the 23-year-old musician and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has recently offered her fans a candid look into her laid-back lifestyle in her $3 million Malibu mansion.

Known for her artistic spirit, Willow shared a video on social media where she's seen playing the saxophone in her kitchen, captioning it "joyously clueless."

This casual and authentic snapshot of her life resonated with fans, prompting supportive comments like "keep the positive vibes flowing."

Willow's Malibu home, reflecting her down-to-earth personality, is characterized by a comfortable and lived-in ambiance.

Willow Smith shares intimate glimpse inside home

Items are casually placed across the furniture, contributing to the home's relatable vibe. This isn't the first time Willow has opened up her private space to the public.

In a previous post, she shared a charming picture of her pet dog Korn, peacefully napping on the couch beside her guitar.

Shoes scattered on the floor and cushions haphazardly thrown on the sofa further illustrate the normalcy and warmth of her home.

Willow Smith's gorgeous home in Malibu is refreshingly relatable

The young artist, balancing her personal and professional commitments, has been quite busy lately.

Celebrating her 23rd birthday on October 31, she also released a new single shortly after. While focusing on her music career, Willow remains closely connected to her family, especially during recent events involving her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.

© Stefanie Keenan/VF22 Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has been in the limelight following the release of her revealing memoir, "Worthy." The book shocked fans with its candid revelations, particularly the disclosure that she and Will Smith, despite their close bond, had secretly parted ways in 2016, choosing to "live completely separate lives."

Despite this separation, the bond between Will and Jada remains strong, with Will showing support for Jada during her book promotions and other public appearances.

© Pratt Library / X Photo shared by the Pratt Library in Baltimore of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and their kids Trey, Willow and Jaden at Jada's book tour for her memoir Worthy

In a recent interview with InStyle, Jada shared that Willow, in particular, has been incredibly supportive of her memoir.

Describing her daughter's reaction to the book, Jada said, "What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that."

© Getty Images Willow Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California

She also revealed Willow's enthusiasm about the book: "She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it.”

