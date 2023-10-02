Willow Smith takes fans inside jaw-dropping $3 million Malibu home – the space needs to be seen

Willow Smith boasts an open and oftentimes personal relationship with her devoted fanbase, often sharing glimpses into her life and passions on social media.

The young singer, 22, received nothing but compliments from her followers on Instagram when she shared a new video from inside her Malibu home.

She was seen rocking out on her guitar to the tune of "Reasons" by Earth, Wind & Fire, with her braids tied up into a bun wearing a printed crop-top with black harem pants.

As she continued grooving and playing, comments poured in from those loving her reference, with the legendary band themselves leaving a comment through their Instagram page which simply read: "Beautiful."

Lenny Kravitz also wrote: "Yes! Verdine White is an education. Love it," while a fan added: "This is sick!!! Ima have to go through their stuff! Mmmm, so smooth it's nasty."

In fact, her nod to the tune had a special connection to none other than her dad, Will Smith, who performed the exact same song in the 2005 movie Hitch.

With her video, Willow also provided a glimpse inside what looked to be her open plan living room, complete with large french windows, earth-toned seating, and tons of floor space.

The greenery visible through the large windows added to the light shining into the room. Willow purchased the Malibu home in 2020 for a reported $3.1 million.

MORE: Willow Smith looks stunning with big change to hairstyle – and fans have a lot to say

The waterfront home, with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, is nearly 3,000 sq ft. in size, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and solar-powered energy to boot.

© Instagram Willow Smith shares a selfie from her Malibu home on Instagram

Before becoming a homeowner herself, Willow used to live in her parents' beautiful $56 million Calabasas home, and her older brother Jaden soon moved out of the family home to one of his own in the Hidden Hills area.

MORE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith pose with all three children in breathtaking beach photo

The family gathered together recently in support of Jada Pinkett Smith when she received the first few copies of her upcoming memoir, Worthy. Take a look inside their home below…

WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith surrounded by family members for emotional reveal

Will, Jaden, Willow, and older half brother Trey cheered Jada on as she emotionally flipped through the pages of her book, with her own mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris by her side.

MORE: Will Smith makes honest confession about daughter Willow's 'mutiny' after he pushed child stardom

Willow told her mother: "I'm so proud of you!" and a touched Jada responded: "Thank you guys for being so supportive. I know I checked out for a little while, but this was hard work. This is my baby, my new baby!"

© Instagram The kids in the family have now become homeowners themselves

The actress, 52, penned alongside the heartwarming video: "My family has been on this Worthy journey with me in the making of this book and in the making of my life.

"Peeling back the curtain and writing about what we have survived together – [it] wasn't easy. But the beautiful part is it reveals how we gained our resilience and strength from our intense love for one another to get through it all."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.