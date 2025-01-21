Princess Eugenie's surprising former home is about to be flattened

Princess Eugenie may have grown up in places like Sunninghill Park and Royal Lodge, but her former home may surprise you!

During her time studying at Newcastle University, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter lived at student halls of residence called Castle Leazes and now the building is in the process of being demolished.

Princess Eugenie studied in Newcastle

As of 18 January, demolition of the building began, and by spring 2025 it is planned to be completely flattened. It will make way for a full redevelopment of the site by housing provider Unite Students, and there are proposals for a new building to house 2,000 students.

"Extensive consultation with local residents has taken place to ensure the demolition work has minimal impact on the local community," a statement from the university and Unite Students read.

© Alamy Stock Photo Castle Leazes, Newcastle University halls of residence, was built in the 1960s

The Princess chose to forego private accommodation whilst studying for her degree in English Literature and History of Art, opting instead to reside with five fellow students in her halls of residence. At the time, the rooms reportedly ranged from £95 to £175 per week, and the price included catering.

The then 19-year-old royal opted for a single en suite room with access to a shared kitchen space.

In her final two years of university, Eugenie moved out of halls and lived with seven of her friends in a student house in Jesmond in Newcastle upon Tyne. The Princess graduated from university in 2012 with a 2:1 degree.

More royal student accommodation

Kate Middleton and Prince William fell in love at university

Both Prince William and Kate lived in St Salvator's Hall of Residence in their first year of university at St Andrews. affectionately known as Sallies.

One royal currently studying is Lady Louise Windsor, who is an English Literature undergrad at St Andrews University. Her course is four years long and she has just commenced her final year. In her first year, she also stayed at Sallies, but she has since moved into a house share.

Louise, who is 16th in line to the throne, states on her LinkedIn page: "I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law." More on Lady Louise...

WATCH: Who is Lady Louise Windsor?

Family life in Portugal

The Princess is living in Portugal at the moment

Princess Eugenie now resides with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two boys, August and Ernest, and they split their time between Portugal and the UK.

The family embarked on a new life in Europe in 2022, living in a lavish family home in Comporta due to Jack's work, with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development there.

With Eugenie's eldest son August approaching school age, there have been rumours that the family may wish to permanently reside in the UK for school purposes, but nothing has been confirmed.

LISTEN: How Meghan Markles's launches have always happened at unfortunate times