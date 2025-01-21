Prince Harry will not travel to the UK this week - details

Prince Harry will not be traveling to London this week as his trial against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) begins.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, who has accused the tabloid publisher of unlawful information gathering, will take the stand later in the proceedings. This decision refutes earlier claims that Harry would attend the first day of the trial and receive "limited police protection" during his stay in the UK.

HELLO! understands Prince Harry will not attend the first day of the NGN trial, but is scheduled to testify in court in February.

The trial, which focuses on allegations of phone hacking and privacy violations by The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, marks another chapter in Harry’s ongoing legal battle with the British media.

Between 1996 and 2011, Harry alleges that journalists and private investigators employed by NGN illegally accessed his personal information. NGN has denied the allegations, but the Duke remains steadfast in his pursuit of accountability, a fight he has described as deeply personal.

During his appearance at The New York Times' DealBook Summit last month, Harry underscored his commitment to holding those responsible accountable. “I will be damned if those journalists are going to ruin journalism for everyone because we depend on it,” he said, voicing his belief that the actions of a few have eroded public trust in the media.

The Duke’s case runs parallel to other high-profile claims against NGN, though he stands as one of the last plaintiffs still pursuing the matter in court.

Dozens of others, including stars like Hugh Grant and Sienna Miller, have settled their claims. In April 2024, Grant explained his reluctant decision to settle, citing the immense financial risk of proceeding to trial.

In a candid thread on X (formerly Twitter), Hugh shared: "News Group are claiming they are entirely innocent of the things I had accused The Sun of doing—phone hacking, unlawful information gathering, landline tapping, the burglary of my flat and office, the bugging of my car, the illegal blagging of medical records, lies, perjury, and the destruction of evidence."

"As is common with entirely innocent people, they are offering me an enormous sum of money to keep this matter out of court," he added, with a sharp edge of irony. "I would love to see all the allegations that they deny tested in court, but the rules around civil litigation mean that if I proceed to trial and the court awards me damages that are even a penny less than the settlement offer, I would have to pay the legal costs of both sides."

Harry’s decision to press on despite these challenges reflects his determination to expose what he views as systematic misconduct by the tabloid press. His legal battle is just one of several ongoing disputes involving the Duke and the UK government over security provisions for his visits.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Harry had declined an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace during his potential visit, a gesture allegedly extended by his father, King Charles.

Harry’s relationship with the King has been strained since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. That decision also resulted in the loss of their automatic right to taxpayer-funded security, an issue Harry has fiercely contested in court for more than four years.

In February 2025, another case will revisit the legal ruling that stripped Harry and his family of security protection while in the UK. Although he lost an initial appeal earlier this year, Harry remains committed to challenging the decision, citing concerns for the safety of his wife Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Despite these legal battles, Harry has found himself at the forefront of a fight for media accountability. His determination to bring his case against NGN to court stems from a belief that transparency is the only path to restoring public trust in journalism. “I am the last person that can actually achieve [accountability],” Harry stated during his recent public appearance.