22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel Radford's 10-bed home they are being forced to flee
sue and noel radford

The 22 Kids and Counting stars have a huge property

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel Radford have been very vocal over their heartbreak when their dream home property purchase fell through in the summer, but there's a reason they are so desperate to vacate their current 10-bed home...

Speaking on Loose Women, the couple explained that the move was for privacy reasons. Noel explained: "Bit more space, more play area for the kids, the main reason was privacy as we were getting people turning up at the house.

"It's fine, you understand people walk past and take a picture but it was getting too much when they were opening the gate and coming to the door and knocking on the door."

The Morecambe property is a former care home and now it is a bustling family home which is where their Channel 5 documentaries are filmed. Cameras are invited in to follow the fascinating life of Britain's largest family – and viewers are always left astounded by how well the household can run with that many children.

Take a tour...

radford family home© Photo: Instagram

Their former care home property

Sue, 49, and Noel's children include Christopher, 34, Sophie, 30, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 16, Max, 15, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 12, Casper, 11, Alfie, who was sadly stillborn, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, seven, Archie, six, Bonnie, five and Heidie, three. The couple also have grandchildren and step-grandchildren. It is believed that most of their children reside inside the 10-bed home...

the radford bar© Photo: Instagram

The bar outside

The Radford Family Instagram page shows off their mammoth home inside and out, complete with a fully functioning bar out the back that Noel made during lockdown!

The wooden structure has bar stools outside and is decked out with festoon lights and real beer pumps.

the radford family hot tub© Photo: Instagram

The family hot tub

Their garden also boasts a huge hot tub which is a hit with the children and the whole family like to spend time out there when the weather is fair.

the radford family bathroom© Photo: Instagram

Chic bathroom

One of their bathrooms has been renovated and it features a freestanding bath, modern grey tiles on the walls and large stone tiles on the floor. They have gone for copper elements with lots of faux foliage. Trés chic!

the radford family lounge© Photo: Instagram

Cosy lounge

Their lounge is a colourful space with blue wallpaper on their fire breast and a large grey and yellow rug on the floor. The family have a real log burner, but the children are kept at a safe distance with a handy fireguard.

