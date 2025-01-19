22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel Radford's 10-bed home they are being forced to flee

22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel Radford have been very vocal over their heartbreak when their dream home property purchase fell through in the summer, but there's a reason they are so desperate to vacate their current 10-bed home...
Speaking on Loose Women, the couple explained that the move was for privacy reasons. Noel explained: "Bit more space, more play area for the kids, the main reason was privacy as we were getting people turning up at the house.
"It's fine, you understand people walk past and take a picture but it was getting too much when they were opening the gate and coming to the door and knocking on the door."
The Morecambe property is a former care home and now it is a bustling family home which is where their Channel 5 documentaries are filmed. Cameras are invited in to follow the fascinating life of Britain's largest family – and viewers are always left astounded by how well the household can run with that many children.
