Love Island stars' private homes: Ron's trending mansion to Claudia's glam home

Things are hotting up in the winter version of Love Island, hosted by ultimate bombshell Maya Jama. The nation is watching the sparks fly in the beautiful surroundings of the South African villa, but where do the contestants live normally? Check out Ron Hall's mammoth family mansion and Tom Clare's gorgeous home with parents and pet dogs…

Olivia Hawkins' home

Ahead of nights out, ring girl and actress Olivia poses up a storm in her private home, giving fans the chance to admire its interiors.

Her home has a chic and modern feel with minimalist décor. In one photo, Olivia's farmhouse style dining table could be seen, as well as a cuddle seat and stylish garden furniture.

Will Young's home

Will is one of the Love Islanders that has spoken the most about his home life has to be farmer Will. The 23-year-old has admitted that he has left his dad in the lurch to fly across the world, away from their Buckinghamshire farm.

In a funny video, Will took his sofa outside for fun and games with one of his lambs!

Ron Hall's home

In an episode of Love Island: Aftersun, Ron's family home was revealed to the public – and social media went wild. The vast brick home with two bay windows and a welcoming porch looks picture perfect from the outside and there's also a massive garden.

Tanya Manhenga's home

Bioscience student and influencer Tanya is studying at the University of Salford but the star appeared to show a glimpse into her family home in Liverpool when she posed for a quick snap alongside a mirrored dresser.

Lana Jenkins' home

Lana has found herself in a few love triangles in the villa while trying to find 'the one' and now she's back on with Ron perhaps he will be introduced to her Luton home one day.

The blonde beauty has shared a few glimpses into her abode via mirror selfies including this one showing off her unique shelf and plant pot combo.

Tom Clare's home

While Tom may be sharing a South African villa will plenty of beauties, he's used to living with his parents and dogs in Barnsley. The star has shared some glimpses into his family home on Instagram, and it's rather cosy.

In an adorable snap, snuggling up to his pooches, Tom revealed their family lounge with a rustic coffee table and many homely decorations.

Another photo saw Tom posing ahead of a night out alongside a giraffe statue and a wire artwork display on the wall.

Claudia Fogarty's home

Carl Fogarty's daughter is the latest bombshell in the villa, and her UK home is on a level with the luxury she's just stepped into.

One of her favourite spots to pose for photos in is the living room, which is decorated in muted tones. The family has multiple sofas, a plush rug and luxurious accessories.

Their kitchen is ultra-modern with white high shine cabinets and a matching island with an induction hob. The cooking space also has in-built ovens and a TV mounted on the wall.

