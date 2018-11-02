Inside Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton's house

While she spends a lot of her time on the road touring, Karen Clifton says there's no place like home. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer often gives glimpses inside her London residence on social media, where she is believed to live alone with her beloved dogs Betty and Marley following her split from husband Kevin Clifton, who she still works with on the BBC show.

The 36-year-old shared a photo when she was reunited with her pet dog during a break from touring in June. "Sunshine + home sweet home + Betty boo = happy me," she captioned the post. The photo saw Karen sitting in her garden with her pet, showing the dual-aspect patio doors that lead on to the outdoor space from the living room.

Karen has decorated the room in neutral tones, with a wall-mounted television between two sets of doors and a storage trunk on the floor underneath. Scroll through to see more of the dancer's home…

2-Karen-Clifton-workout-house
Photo: © Instagram

Karen regularly posts photos and videos from her home workouts, allowing her living room to double up as a gym. The room has dark wooden flooring and a cosy grey bed for her dog Betty.

4-Karen-Clifton-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

The living room is filled with natural light thanks to the wide patio doors that lead out into the garden, and Karen has kept the rest of the styling fairly simple, with a comfy cream sofa, wooden flooring and a striking tripod floor lamp.

Karen-Clifton-living-room-friend
Photo: © Instagram

Karen shared another glimpse inside her living room when she shared a sweet birthday message to one of her friends. The pair can be seen hugging on the cream sofa, with her silver tripod floor lamp visible in the background.

Karen-Clifton-garden-patio
Photo: © Instagram

The professional dancer appears to enjoy spending time in the garden, whether it’s for an al fresco workout or relaxing with a smoothie. "#littlethings #makemehappy," she captioned this post of herself sitting out on her rattan sofa on the patio.

3-Karen-Clifton-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram

The garden is the perfect place for Karen to unwind after a busy day of Strictly rehearsals, with outdoor seating and an array of colourful plants and shrubs.

Karen-Clifton-garden-dogs
Photo: © Instagram

The Strictly star’s dogs love the garden just as much! This adorable post shows Betty and Marley on the lawn with their new delivery of pet food, giving a glimpse at Karen’s colourful plants and pristine borders in the background.

5-Karen-Clifton-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram

Karen has a wicker outdoor sofa and table where she – and her dog – can relax and enjoy the summer weather. "My little girl Betty knows how to relax…" she captioned this photo.

6-Karen-Clifton-lounge
Photo: © Instagram

Another lounge is also decorated in neutral tones, with plain white walls and light carpets. Karen has furnished the room with a grey three-seater sofa topped with lots of cushions and throws, and has another tripod floor lamp standing alongside it.

7-Karen-Clifton-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

The kitchen is modern and stylish, with white gloss cupboards and integrated appliances. The Strictly dancer has opted for white subway tiles with contrasting grouting on the walls, and dark grey work surfaces.

