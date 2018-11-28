7 Photos | Homes

The former Gogglebox star bought her new-build home earlier this year

...
Scarlett Moffatt proudly bought her first home in late 2017 following her success on shows including Gogglebox and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. The budding TV presenter owns a new-build home in a village in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, and often shares a look inside the property on Instagram.

The house is said to have its own cinema, games room and open-plan kitchen, as well as four bedrooms. Scarlett said she felt "amazingly adult" after splashing out on the property, which is said to be worth £300,000 and is close to where her parents Betty and Mark live. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Scarlett's home…

Scarlett's home has an open hallway with a full-length wall-mounted mirror where she often snaps her outfit of the day photos. The space has a muted colour scheme with white walls, wooden flooring and a welcome mat behind the front door.

The 27-year-old's bedroom is painted white with cream carpets, but she has added splashes of colour with a rich green throw and fluffy rug. A decorative silver mirror hangs on the wall, while she also has a tripod lamp standing in the corner.

Scarlett has placed glamorous mirrored bedside cabinets on either side of her double bed, and hung a dazzling chandelier light overhead.

The talking point of Scarlett's living room is this bright pink neon light, which features the quote: "Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons." The room has wooden flooring and has been furnished with a baby pink velvet sofa.

Scarlett's gorgeous pink sofa is the perfect place for her pet dog to lie down! The dusky pink velvet design appears to have buttoned back detail and brightens up her living room perfectly.

When she's not on the sofa, it appears Bonnie has a luxurious bed of her own to relax in! Scarlett shared a photo of her pet Chihuahua in a plush velvet bed next to her Christmas tree, which was adorned with all silver decorations.

