Loose Women and Dancing on Ice star Saira Khan's house will give you serious interiors inspo

She’s been documenting the renovation process on Instagram

...
1-Saira-Khan-house
Photo: © Instagram
If you’ve decided 2019 is the year to transform your home and are struggling for inspiration, look no further. Loose Women star Saira Khan has recently completed renovation work in her family home and it’s filled with gorgeous design details you’ll love.

The 48-year-old, who will soon be competing on Dancing on Ice, has been keeping her Instagram followers posted throughout her home renovation process, and revealed that her “dream kitchen” had been finished just in time for Christmas. Other highlights include her chic monochrome dining room décor and living room furnished with cosy navy sofas offset with rich ochre accents. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Saira’s stunning home…

2-Saira-Khan-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
"I can’t stop staring at it," Saira confessed when her kitchen was completed in December. At the centre of the room is a large island unit with a hob for Saira and her family to prepare meals, while four stools perch along the other side so it can double up as a breakfast bar.

3-Saira-Khan-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
Saira originally planned to replace her glass dining table and chairs, but gave them a new lease of life by adding new black and white chair covers that perfectly match her monochromatic colour scheme. Another new addition to the space are the two bubble chairs that hang from the ceiling – sure to be a hit with the Loose Women panellist’s children.

4-Saira-Khan-house-dining-room-chairs
Photo: © Instagram
The spacious kitchen and dining room area is filled with natural light thanks to skylight windows and sliding glass doors that lead out into the garden. So where better to sit and relax than these unique hanging bubble chairs?

5-Saira-Khan-house-1-kitchen-dining
Photo: © Instagram
Creating the perfect family room, there is also a separate seating area with a rich sapphire-hued sofa where Saira, her husband and children can all relax and play together.

6-Saira-Khan-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
Even the downstairs bathroom has been given a trend-led makeover, prompting Saira to say it is her "favourite place". We can see why; a vintage cupboard has been used to create a concealed sink unit, with an ornate tiled splashback and two wall-mounted lights hanging overhead.

7-Saira-Khan-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Jewel tones run throughout Saira’s home, with ochre cushions and throws providing the perfect accents to her deep sapphire sofas. A patterned rug adds further impact, while a selection of coloured glass vases have been placed on top of a console unit.

8-Saira-Khan-house-living-room-accessories
Photo: © Instagram
Saira described these glass vases and candle holders as the "little details that bring a home together". The Dancing on Ice contestant has styled the ornaments on a silver hammered metal tray alongside her sofa.

9-Saira-Khan-house-library
Photo: © Instagram
This looks like the most inviting place to sit and unwind with a good book! Saira has floor-to-ceiling bookcases lined with books, framed family photos and ornaments, with a comfy corner sofa alongside it.

10-Saira-Khan-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Saira has opted for a muted grey colour scheme in her bedroom to create a cosy and relaxing ambience. A mix of metallic, velvet and patterned cushions add the perfect finishing touches to her white bedding.

11-Saira-Khan-house-en-suite
Photo: © Instagram
The mum-of-two also gave a peek inside her new en-suite bathroom, complete with patterned flooring, a walk-in shower cubicle and windows that Saira says she "can’t stop staring at".

