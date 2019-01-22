9 Photos | Homes

When he's not presenting major awards shows like the National Television Awards or his BBC Radio 2 show, there's nothing Dermot O'Leary loves more than spending time at home with his wife Dee and their pet cats. And who can blame him? The TV host has shared several photos of their London residence on Instagram, showing their amazing hallway, stylish bathroom and cool memorabilia that hangs on the walls.

The property has a huge open hallway with an open industrial-style staircase and stone flooring. Although the couple have decorated space in muted tones of cream and grey, an exposed brick wall, log store under the stairs, and wall art ensure it is anything but plain. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Dermot O'Leary's home…

Dermot O Leary house room
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

Dermot and Dee have hung picture ledges on the wall to showcase an array of photos and memorabilia, along with a 'Just Married' sign from their wedding, some flowers, and a neon 'On Air' light.

Dermot O Leary house sofa
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

The sofa is an inviting spot for their cat to relax, and features a cream patterned design. Dermot has added complementing cushions, and used it as a setting to promote his children's book.

Dermot O Leary house record player
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

As a national radio host, it's no wonder Dermot has both record and CD players in his home. They are on display on a cabinet alongside an ornament, and appear to have captured the attention of one of his cats.

Dermot O Leary house living room
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

The living room has another grey button-backed sofa and leather armchair, and an ornate marble fireplace with a mirror hanging overhead.

Dermot O Leary house tv
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

One room has exposed brick walls that have been painted white, with a bold anchor light hanging above the television. "My favourite @thismorning of the year," Dermot captioned this photo, which was taken the day after the NTAs.

Dermot O Leary house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Dermot shared a photo of his cat sleeping in the sink in one of the bathrooms, which has a white ceramic suite and marble tiling.

Dermot O Leary house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

A second bathroom has painted wooden panelling on some of the walls, and white subway tiles with dark grouting on the others. The couple have toiletries from luxury brands including Cowshed on the sink, and a round mirror hangs on the wall alongside it.

Dermot O Leary house wisteria
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Dermot gave a peek at the outside of his house on Instagram showing Wisteria growing up the walls and along a balcony.

