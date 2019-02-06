﻿
Inside the Strictly judges' fabulous homes

Strictly Come Dancing judges photocall
Photo: © Getty Images
The Strictly Come Dancing judges will soon be returning home after spending the last few weeks touring the UK on the show's live tour, and what wonderful properties they have to return to! Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell all own beautiful houses, and while former ballerina Darcey hasn't shared photos of her family home on social media, her co-stars all have.

Craig lives in a fabulous country home in Salisbury after relocating to London, while Bruno Tonioli has an amazing residence in West Hollywood, and is also believed to own a flat in Maida Vale, London. Head judge Shirley divides her time between London and Los Angeles, and recently allowed Keith Lemon to tour her California residence for ITV show Through the Keyhole. Scroll through the gallery to see the Strictly judges' homes…

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Craig Revel Horwood

Craig Revel Horwood now lives in Salisbury after selling the Camden home he had lived in for 20 years in 2018. The 54-year-old's new home has its own swimming pool and is surrounded by seven-and-a-half acres of gardens, and he previously said it is a place where he is truly able to relax away from his demanding work commitments. Craig shared a glimpse inside his bedroom in this amusing snap after borrowing a dress from Claudia Winkleman, showing subtle glamorous touches including jacquard wallpaper, a statement silver wall decoration and shiny blue bedding.

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli house garden
Photo: © Getty Images
Bruno Tonioli

West Hollywood is home for Bruno Tonioli, who resides in a modern £2.5million property when he's not over in the UK for work. Bruno shared a look inside his garden in summer 2018, where he has a wooden decking seating area with rattan armchairs, so he can enjoy the Californian weather.

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli garden BBQ
Photo: © Instagram
Bruno appears to love hosting friends and family at his home, and shared a video as he cooked on a barbecue at a garden party last year. He has an outdoor dining table with a parasol and seating for four guests on the terrace at his home.

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli house books
Photo: © Instagram
"Did you know I love to read?" Bruno asked fans with this photo, which shares a look at the collection of books displayed on built-in shelving in his home. The Strictly judge also has some other ornaments, vases and photos on display on the cabinet, which offers a rare insight into his home.

Strictly Shirley Ballas house living room
Photo: © ITV
Shirley Ballas

Head judge Shirley opened the doors to her Los Angeles home for ITV's Through the Keyhole. Her living room is spacious and stylish, with built-in shelving on either side of an open fireplace, to display a selection of her trophies and ornaments. There are two brown leather sofas and a cosy armchair positioned around a coffee table, and she also has several family photos and mementos on display.

Shirley Ballas house kitchen
Photo: © ITV
Shirley loves entertaining, and this kitchen is perfect for hosting guests. The huge space has fitted cream cabinets with marble worktops, and a huge island unit/ breakfast bar. The Strictly judge has an American-style double fridge-freezer, and has an array of pink cookware on display.

Strictly Shirley Ballas house swimming pool
Photo: © Instagram
Lucky Shirley has her own spacious garden with its own pool and Jacuzzi. The professional dancer’s house wraps around the garden, and several of the rooms have double doors leading out directly onto the terrace, where there is an outdoor seating area and dining table.

