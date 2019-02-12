﻿
10 Photos | Homes

See the Emmerdale cast's beautiful homes away from the Dales

Take a peek behind closed doors at these soap stars' homes

...
See the Emmerdale cast's beautiful homes away from the Dales
You're reading

See the Emmerdale cast's beautiful homes away from the Dales

1/10
Next

Kevin Clifton shows off family kitchen – and Strictly fans are obsessed
Emma Atkins Emmerdale house
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

We're familiar with their houses in Emmerdale village, but have you ever wondered where your favourite soap stars spend their time away from the Dales? There are several couples within the Emmerdale cast, including Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden, who often share glimpses of their family home on social media. Meanwhile, Michelle Hardwick and Kate Oates moved into a new home in summer 2018 ahead of their next exciting chapter – tying the knot! Scroll through the gallery to take a peek inside some of the Emmerdale cast's homes…

MORE: See the Emmerdale cast's wedding and engagement photos

Emma Atkins

Room with a view! Charity Dingle actress Emma Atkins shared a look inside her living room on Instagram, showing her sofas draped with cosy checked and leopard print blankets sat in front of the bay window. The perfect spot to sit and watch the world go by.

Emma Atkins house Emmerdale kitchen cupboard
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Emma's super-organised kitchen cupboards put ours to shame. The actress has stored all of her ingredients in separate glass jars, all labelled so they're easy to find.

Matthew Wolfenden Charley Webb house living room
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden live together with their two sons Bowie and Buster, and are expecting their third child together in 2019. The couple's living room has plenty of space for their children to play, with wooden flooring where one of their son's toys can be seen scattered across their fluffy sheepskin rug.

Matthew Wolfenden Charley Webb Halloween
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

You can trust Charley and Matthew to go all out for holidays like Halloween, decorating their home with creepy skull ornaments and artfully-carved pumpkins. The decorations were placed on a fireplace alongside a quirky parrot lamp, with a round mirror hanging overhead.

STORY: Emmerdale's Leah Bracknell reveals new work project

Matthew Wolfenden Charley Webb house Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

The couple transformed their home for Christmas, too, with a life size light-up reindeer and gifts on the floor in their lounge. Even their ornate bookcase was trimmed with white fairy lights, creating a cosy and festive atmosphere.

Michelle Hardwick Kate Oates house
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Oates

Another Emmerdale couple happily living together is Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield, and the show's producer Kate Oates. The pair moved into their new home in summer 2018, and haven't been able to resist sharing photos from the property on social media. "And we're in! #newhome," Michelle captioned this photo, which showed a reception room with striking baroque wallpaper, wooden flooring, and an ornate light fitting hanging from the ceiling.

Michelle Hardwick Kate Oates Emmerdale house
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

The couple have a second cosy lounge which has a muted colour palette of creams and browns. The TV sits on a wooden cabinet in the corner of the room, with a leather armchair, brown sofa and matching foot stall positioned around it. Decorative touches include a vase of sunflowers and candles over the fireplace, and another statement light fitting at the centre of the room.

MORE: Former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez open up about living together

Michelle Hardwick Kate Oates house living room
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Michelle and Kate have a traditional log-burning fire in their living room, and have placed candles and an amusing framed quote reading "We're most definitely pretending to be adults right now", alongside it.

Michelle Hardwick Kate Oates house living room
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

In their second living room Kate and Michelle have wooden flooring and a grey wooden TV unit with their flat screen television sat on top. Framed personal photos have been placed on one of the shelves, and for Christmas they hung stockings over the fireplace.

Fiona Wade Emmerdale house
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Fiona Wade

Priya Sharma actress Fiona Wade's home was the setting for a romantic proposal from her former co-star Simon Cotton over Christmas 2018. Simon had scattered candles around their living room, and placed a beautiful bouquet of flowers on a coffee table next to the window.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...