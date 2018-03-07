﻿
The best Mother's Day flowers from Marks & Spencer, Aldi and more

Say it with flowers this Mother's Day

The best Mother's Day flowers from Marks & Spencer, Aldi and more
The best Mother's Day flowers from Marks & Spencer, Aldi and more

Marks & Spencer launches spring cleaning range inspired by Mrs Hinch's success
Mother’s Day is just a few days away, and if you’re still on the hunt for the perfect gift, you can’t go wrong with flowers! These beautiful bouquets are the ideal way to treat your mum on Mothering Sunday, and have something to suit all budgets, starting at just £2.50.

Better still, even if you can’t be with you mum on 31 March, you can still show her you care with a special floral delivery, with many of these floral arrangements available to order online. Look through the gallery to see our pick of the bunch.

Fortnum & Mason Enchanted Bloom bouquet

Who wouldn't love to receive these beautiful Fortnum & Mason blooms on Mother's Day? The Enchanted Blooms selection features a mix of pastel garden roses with mint, lavender flowers and Senecio, creating a beautiful and fragrant bouquet.

£65.00 for 11 stems, order at fortnumandmason.com

Bunches Thank You Mum flowers

What better way to say thank you to your mum than with this special gift from online florists Bunches? She’ll receive a beautiful bouquet of long-lasting pink spray carnations and alstroemeria with delicate white gypsophila, accompanied by a 99g tub of Belgian milk chocolate truffles. £22.99 at bunches.co.uk.

Appleyard London Citrus Coulis bouquet

Brighten up your mum’s day with this colourful Citrus Coulis bouquet from Appleyard London. Filled with cerise germini, tara roses and blue agapanthus with foliage. From £35.99, from appleyardflowers.com.

Floom Sweet Valentina bouquet

Which mum wouldn’t want to receive this beautiful bouquet of sweet avalanche roses, freesias and ranunclulus this Mother’s Day? Available from Victoria Windsor via Floom, they’ll be delivered direct to her door and cost £55.

Marks and Spencer Mother's Day hanging basket

If you're looking for something a little different to the traditional bouquet, you can't go wrong with this outdoor hanging basket from Marks & Spencer. Filled with lilac dianthus plants and trailing ivy, this wicker hanging basket will make a pretty addition to her garden this spring.

£25, Marks & Spencer stores and marksandspencer.com.

 Farmdrop Hat Box bouquet

Pull out all the stops with this multi-coloured bouquet, which is comprised of fresh seasonal blooms in shades of pink and white. The flowers are beautifully packaged in a Tregothnan hat box, and is sure to put a smile on her face this Mother's Day.

Available for £60 from farmdrop.com.

Aldi Mother’s Day flowers

You’ll find flowers from just £2.99 at Aldi, so you can treat her whatever your budget. Pick yours up from their range of pocket money bouquets through to luxury blooms, available in store from 28 March.

Lidl Mother’s Day bouquets

Lidl is also launching a range of luxury from in time for Mother’s Day. For a change from a classic bouquet why not treat her to this Mother’s Day basket, which is planted with pink roses, fittonia, kalanchoe and chamaedora palm, and is a bargain at £8.99. On sale from 24 March.

