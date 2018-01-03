﻿
Take a look inside Cristiano Ronaldo's lavish home

The Juventus footballer owns a property in Turin

1-Cristiano-Ronaldo-house-exterior
Photo: © Instagram
As one of the highest-paid footballers in the world, it should come as no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo owns a fabulous house. The 34-year-old relocated to Turin, Italy when he was signed to play for Juventus in 2018, but previously lived in Madrid and owned a £2.3million mansion in Portugal that he sold to his international teammate Pepe in July.

Luckily for fans, Cristiano has often shared glimpses inside his current and former homes on Instagram, showing luxury facilities including a private swimming pool and his own gym. And with four young children to look after with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez there is also a fully-equipped nursery and plenty of toys for them. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where Cristiano Ronaldo lives…

2-Cristiano-Ronaldo-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
One living room has been fitted with bottle green sofas and rugs, with leopard print cushions monogrammed with Georgina and Cristiano's initials for them to snuggle up with in front of the TV.

3-Cristiano-Ronaldo-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
In another sitting room, Cristiano has opted for cream sofas, but still has cushions embroidered with his girlfriend's initials, as seen here in this sweet photo of the footballer and his twins Eva and Mateo.

4-Cristiano-Ronald-house-portrait
Photo: © Instagram
Cristiano is unsurprisingly proud of his success, and has a black-and-white portrait of himself hanging on the wall in his hallway.

5-Cristiano-Ronaldo-nursery
Photo: © Instagram
The footballer and his girlfriend have transformed one huge room in their home into a nursery for twins Eva and Mateo and their daughter Alana Martina, featuring a huge teddy bear silhouette light on the walls, and soft grey and white colour palette that is versatile for their growing brood.

cristiano-insta-nursery
Photo: © Instagram
As well as separate cots for each of his three youngest children, the nursery has another sofa bed where Cristiano can sleepover should they wake in the night.

cristiano-insta-front-door
Photo: © Instagram
In this photograph we see Cristiano standing by the grand front door to his former Madrid home, which featured his initials on the metal detailing. Now that's an entrance! 

 

cristiano-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
Cristiano's Madrid lounge is seriously glamorous! The couple had a plush velvet L-shaped sofa with black-and-white family photos on the wall. In the background we can see Cristiano's decadent dining room complete with chandelier and candelabra.

cristiano-insta-stairs
Photo: © Instagram
Cristiano's hallway looks extremely elegant with its marble stairs and flooring. The footballer has a huge photograph of himself with his son Cristiano Jr and one of his three Ballon d'Or trophies on display.

cristiano-insta-gym
Photo: © Instagram
The lucky Real Madrid football star has his own home gym to keep fit in between matches. Here we see his eldest son Cristiano Jr with little Mateo watching daddy work out.

cristiano-insta-pool
Photo: © Instagram
Cristiano's swimming pool and Jacuzzi look amazing! The star has chosen a sleek design with practical-yet-stylish decking for his pool area. We love the cool day bed and snug to chill out on.

