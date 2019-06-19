See inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's house in Manchester

What a whirlwind 18 months it has been for Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez! The couple, who met when Gemma competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, have not only moved in together but also welcomed their baby daughter Mia in July.
The Strictly stars regularly share glimpses into their new family life together in Manchester, and while Gorka often spends time on tour, he returns home as much as possible to spend time with Gemma and her pet dogs Norman and Ollie. Take a look through the gallery to see where they live together…