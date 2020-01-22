Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to spend much of their time in Canada following their decision to step back from royal duties, and they'll no doubt be keen to find the perfect family home for themselves and their son Archie Harrison as soon as possible. After spending the past few weeks on Vancouver Island, they may well choose to settle there, but with several close friends in Toronto, a second home in the city Meghan used to live in may also be a possibility. Keep reading to see some of our top picks of properties on the market that are fit for a Duke and Duchess…
Ocean Spring Terrace, Victoria, British Columbia, £3.5million
Located around 30 minutes away from where the Duke and Duchess have been based on Vancouver Island, this six-bedroom and five-bathroom modern residence has everything Prince Harry and Meghan could possibly want and is on the market for £3,528, 594 ($5,995,000 CAD).
Available on Sotheby's Realty, amenities include an outdoor infinity pool, a wine cellar and a home gym, and includes a two-bedroom self-contained suite on the main level; ideal for when visitors including Meghan's mum Doria Ragland comes to visit.
Photos: Sotheby's Realty