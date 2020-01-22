﻿
13 Photos | Homes

Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could live in Canada - 5 houses fit for a Duke and Duchess

Who wouldn't want to live in one of these lavish properties?!

...
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could live in Canada - 5 houses fit for a Duke and Duchess
You're reading

Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could live in Canada - 5 houses fit for a Duke and Duchess

1/13
Next

Katy Perry and the Kardashians' home organisers have all you need to declutter your house
1-Ocean-Spring-Terrace-Sothebys-Realty
1/13

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to spend much of their time in Canada following their decision to step back from royal duties, and they'll no doubt be keen to find the perfect family home for themselves and their son Archie Harrison as soon as possible. After spending the past few weeks on Vancouver Island, they may well choose to settle there, but with several close friends in Toronto, a second home in the city Meghan used to live in may also be a possibility. Keep reading to see some of our top picks of properties on the market that are fit for a Duke and Duchess…

Ocean Spring Terrace, Victoria, British Columbia, £3.5million

Located around 30 minutes away from where the Duke and Duchess have been based on Vancouver Island, this six-bedroom and five-bathroom modern residence has everything Prince Harry and Meghan could possibly want and is on the market for £3,528, 594 ($5,995,000 CAD).

Available on Sotheby's Realty, amenities include an outdoor infinity pool, a wine cellar and a home gym, and includes a two-bedroom self-contained suite on the main level; ideal for when visitors including Meghan's mum Doria Ragland comes to visit.

Photos: Sotheby's Realty

2-Ocean-Spring-Terrace-exterior-Sothebys-Realty
2/13

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have the privacy they've been looking for at this lavish property, which is located on a 10.85-acre estate with the Olympic Mountains in the background, and close to the East Sooke Regional Park, where they could go for hikes with baby Archie.

Photos: Sothebys Realty

MORE: A peek inside Harry and Meghan's home, Frogmore Cottage

3-Ocean-Spring-Terrace-living-area-Sothebys-Realty
3/13

This incredible home is modern and spacious, with an open-plan living area that would be ideal for entertaining. A mezzanine level overlooks the living room and we love the mix of traditional woodwork and industrial-style metal railings throughout.

Photos: Sothebys Realty

4-Ocean-Spring-Terrace-views-Sotheby-Realty
4/13

Who could resist waking up to these incredible views?! Dual-aspect glass doors open out to the private terrace and infinity swimming pool, with views out across the coast beyond.

Photos: Sothebys Realty

RELATED: Where is Meghan living in Canada?

5-Kitsilano-Vancouver-house-exterior
5/13

Point Grey Road, Vancouver West, British Columbia, £27.5million

According to The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan have already expressed an interest in this magnificent waterfront residence in the neighbourhood of Kitsilano on Vancouver West. Spanning four levels, it has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, a private guest suite and stunning gardens and terraces.

Photos: Sotheby's Realty

6-Kitsilano-house-interior-Sothebys
6/13

You can't beat the views from this beachfront residence, which has a large living space and dining room, with glass doors leading out to the wraparound terraces. The property is located on what is known as the Golden Mile, dubbed Vancouver's most exclusive driveway, so Meghan and Harry would be sure to fit in.

Photos: Sothebys Realty

7-Mississauga-house-Zillow
7/13

Watersedge Road, Mississauga

Meghan lived in Toronto for several years during her time filming Suits, and still has friends in the city, including Jessica Mulroney. However, the busy city may not offer the couple the privacy they are looking for, so they may be better suited moving further down the coast to somewhere like Mississauga, where they could snap up this stunning five-bed and nine-bathroom luxury home, located just a short walk away from Lake Ontario, which is currently available on Zillow.

Photos: Zillow

MORE: See inside Meghan Markle's former Toronto home

8-Mississauga-house-kitchen-Zillow
8/13

The luxury property is filled with natural light and boasts high ceilings, an open-plan living room and dine-in kitchen, and modern interiors. It makes an ideal family home for the royal couple and their young son.

Photos: Zillow

9-Nova-Scotia-house-RightMove
9/13

Halifax, Nova Scotia, £2.19million

It may be located on the opposite side of the coast to where they have been spending time over the past few months, but Nova Scotia could be an ideal base for Prince Harry and Meghan in North America. Not only is it just a two-hour flight away from New York, where they are likely to need to visit for their work, but it is also a similar distance away from Toronto, allowing them the peace they are looking for with relatively easy access to the city.

This four-bedroom detached house is located a 20-minute drive outside of Halifax, and is set on a 2.7 acre estate overlooking the Atlantic, with an ocean-view infinity pool. The master suite boasts a luxury spa en-suite bathroom and private rooftop deck with a hot tub and wood burning fireplace. Meanwhile, there is a standalone two-storey guest house complete with a fully-equipped kitchen, sitting area and bedroom with en-suite. It would be ideal for when visitors come to stay, perhaps even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Photos: RightMove

10-Nova-Scotia-house-kitchen-RightMove
10/13

Keen foodie Meghan would be able to prepare family meals in this huge kitchen, which is fully-equipped with everything from a double oven to a wine fridge and breakfast bar.

Photos: Rightmove

11-Nova-Scotia-house-views-Rightmove
11/13

The property takes advantage of its prime waterfront location with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the ocean. It was once a WWII observation tower strategically positioned to guard the coast and Halifax Harbour, and we think Harry would particularly love its military links.

Photos: Rightmove

12-Metchosin-Vancouver-Island-Sothebys-Realty
12/13

Metchosin, Vancouver Island, £7.55million

Prince Harry and Meghan would find it hard to beat this 67-acre estate, located on the southern end of Vancouver Island, and a 20-minute drive away from Victoria. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was built sustainably – something important to the eco-conscious couple – and has an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, a tennis court, a caretakers residence and boat house, as well as a private stretch of beach. What more could they ask for?!

Photos: Sotheby's Realty

13-Metchosin-Vancouver-Island-house-living-room
13/13

Described by Sotheby's Realty as "an iconic Canadian architectural monument", this oceanfront house looks like something straight out of Grand Designs, with an unusual linear layout and huge windows to look out at its idyllic location within one of the country's most endangered natural ecosystems, the Garry Oak savannah.

Photos: Sothebys Realty

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...