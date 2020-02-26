Inside Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead's new home with beau Max Darnton

After announcing her new romance in September 2019, Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead has since bought a home in London with her businessman beau, Max Darnton. Making the move in November last year, Binky is clearly loving life in her new home with boyfriend Max and two-year-old daughter, India - whom she shares with fellow Made In Chelsea castmate, Josh Patterson. Regularly posting pictures of her stunning home on Instagram, we’re taking a closer look inside the TV star’s lavish London digs..
Binky Felstead’s Front Garden
Getting to grips with her new front garden, in December Binky posted this sweet photo of herself gardening with the caption: "Discovering my ‘green fingers’ Thanks for the help Mumma @mummyfelstead." Smiling from ear-to-ear as she potted her evergreen tree out front, Binky was clearly delighted to tend to her new garden.
