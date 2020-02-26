﻿
Homes

Inside Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead's new home with beau Max Darnton

Binky Felstead’s new house is stunning

Photo: © Instagram
After announcing her new romance in September 2019, Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead has since bought a home in London with her businessman beau, Max Darnton. Making the move in November last year, Binky is clearly loving life in her new home with boyfriend Max and two-year-old daughter, India - whom she shares with fellow Made In Chelsea castmate, Josh Patterson. Regularly posting pictures of her stunning home on Instagram, we’re taking a closer look inside the TV star’s lavish London digs..

Binky Felstead’s Front Garden

Getting to grips with her new front garden, in December Binky posted this sweet photo of herself gardening with the caption: "Discovering my ‘green fingers’ Thanks for the help Mumma @mummyfelstead." Smiling from ear-to-ear as she potted her evergreen tree out front, Binky was clearly delighted to tend to her new garden. 

Photo: © Instagram
Binky Felstead’s Living Room

Ultra-chic, Binky’s gorgeous living room is giving us major design inspiration - and we’re loving it. Painted in earth-tones and featuring lavish decor, Binky’s ivory sofas are adorned with paisley-printed pillows and surrounded by gold and brass ornaments. Keeping things coordinated, the MIC star’s warehouse-style mirror and taupe buttoned ottoman blend old and new design elements for an elegant finish. 

Photo: © Instagram
Binky Felstead’s Mirror 

Posing in the dress of our dreams, we can’t help but notice Binky’s white lace-look mirror. Lined with an intricate leaf-patterned frame, this feature piece belongs in a French boudoir. 

Photo: © Instagram
Binky Felstead’s Kitchen 

Posting several photos of her adorable daughter India in their kitchen, Binky melted our hearts just weeks ago when she shared these super cute snaps of her little girl baking. Giving Mary Berry a run for her money, India was helped out by her grandmother, Jane Felstead, while she whisked away in Binky’s modern kitchen. Opting for black glossy countertops, off-white cupboard doors and cream retro-style accessories, Binky’s luxury kitchen is perfect for endless baking sessions with her darling daughter. 

Photo: © Instagram
Binky Felstead's Dining Room

Fans of the Made in Chelsea star have long-admired the 29-year-old’s close relationship with her hilarious mother, Jane. Pictured at Binky’s shabby chic dining room table, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a cuppa while crafting Christmas decorations last year. Featured in the background, Binky’s quirky line-drawing-style prints complete with black wooden frames certainly make a statement. 

