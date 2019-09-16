﻿
Take a tour of the Queen's second home Windsor Castle

The Queen spends a lot of her time there

The Queen's London home and office may be Buckingham Palace, but on weekends, you'll find the 93-year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip at their second home, Windsor Castle. Her Majesty also takes up official residence at Windsor for a month over Easter, and will be heading there earlier than planned this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while it is expected that she will stay there beyond the Easter period. She also spends at least one week there in June while attending Royal Ascot and the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel.

The castle, which is located just an hour's drive away from Buckingham Palace, has been the home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years. Visitors can tell when Her Majesty is in residence when her standard flies from the Round Tower. It's very much a working royal palace and is used for state visits, state banquets and the like.

But Windsor also holds a special place in the royal family's heart and is used for private events, including royal weddings, christenings and birthday parties. Let's take a peek inside the Queen's majestic estate…

MORE: Why Windsor Castle holds a special place in the Queen's heart

Her Majesty the Queen records her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle. 

During the festive period, there is a 15ft Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room. 

Windsor Castle is regularly used for ceremonial and state occasions. The Queen has welcomed thousands of visitors to her home; her audiences with heads of state and other VIPS gives us regular folk the chance to see inside her property. The castle overlooks the East Lawn Terrace and further afield, the expansive Home Park.

MORE: All the times Harper Beckham has stolen the show on the FROW - see how much she's changed!

Plush striped sofas, embroidered carpets and ornate gold furnishings make up the opulent décor at the castle.

Keep clicking for more photos!

While still a working palace, there are lots of homely touches dotted around the castle, including paintings and framed photos of family members. And of course, the Queen's beloved corgis are allowed to roam freely!

The Green Drawing Room was completely restored after the great fire in 1992.

Many iconic photographs have been taken in the Green Drawing Room, including Archie Harrison's official christening shots and also Prince Harry's.

The Crimson Drawing Room is just as exquisite!

The White Drawing Room is also used for family events. Here, Prince Charles and Princess Diana are pictured with their sons William and Harry at William's confirmation in March 1997.

A peek inside the impressive Waterloo Chamber, which is filled with paintings and boasts a large central dining table.

We imagine the King's State Bedchamber has had a refurb since it was last pictured here in the nineties.

President Trump and First Lady Melania famously posed for a photo with the Queen in the Grand Corridor.

Attached to Windsor Castle is St George's Chapel, which has been the home of several royal weddings, including that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Peter and Autumn Phillips, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and most recently, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.

The chapel, which was built in 1475 and took 53 years to complete, has a capacity of around 800 guests.

Harry and Meghan, and Eugenie and Jack, chose to celebrate their first daytime wedding reception in St George's Hall inside the castle. How stunning is the Princess of York's autumnal wedding cake?

How incredible would it be to dine in St George's Hall?

Harry and Meghan famously showed off their two-day-old son Archie in the hall.

