Inside Strictly's Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure's luxury London home

The couple has been hosting virtual dance classes from their apartment during coronavirus

Nigella Lawson's garden is what dreams are made of
Bridie Wilkins
Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse lives in London with her fellow dancer husband Marius Iepure. The couple often share photos of their property on social media, but even more so following the current coronavirus pandemic when they have been streaming free virtual dance classes for fans to take part in. Filmed at their apartment, the pair have been giving us some serious interiors inspiration, and we've rounded up the very best bits. Take a look…

The living room

The living room features wooden floors, light grey walls and spotlights in the ceiling. They also have a purple corner sofa with grey and red velvet cushions, and a white shelving unit where they keep photos and plants. There's a black fireplace and a matching clock on the wall.

Another area of the living room features a large mirror, which Oti used to take a photo in at Christmas time. The couple opted for a grey tree to match their grey and black colour scheme.

When Oti shared a video of a gift she had received from eyelash brand Eylure, she revealed that the front room also has a black TV unit and a small side table where they keep a large black house plant. When the couple are not using the space to host dance classes, there is also a rug on the floor.

The kitchen and dining area

Oti and Marius are hosting Disney-themed dance classes for children and, in a video of Oti dressed up as Shrek in preparation, she revealed the kitchen and dining area complete with cream cupboards and table. 

A selfie of Oti gave another look at the kitchen in the background. The couple have a TV mounted on the wall, and an island with black and cream stools.

The balcony

Oti and Marius have their own balcony, featuring a small seating area with dark wood and black framing. 

They have several green plants on their balcony.

