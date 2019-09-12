Inside the Downton Abbey stars' real-life homes

They may have a lavish lifestyle in Downton Abbey, but where do the stars who play the Crawley family and their servants - including Joanne Froggatt and Hugh Bonneville – live in real life? We’ve taken a peek inside the houses of three of Downton’s most recognisable faces, and their modern interiors are a whole lot different to the grandeur we’ve become accustomed to seeing them in! Take a look through the gallery to see more…
Lily James
Former Downton Abbey star Lily James has spent the lockdown at her north London home with her boyfriend Matt Smith. Her social media posts have offered a look at the couple's garden, which is filled with beautiful plants.