Inside the Downton Abbey stars' real-life homes

Lily-James-garden
They may have a lavish lifestyle in Downton Abbey, but where do the stars who play the Crawley family and their servants - including Joanne Froggatt and Hugh Bonneville – live in real life? We’ve taken a peek inside the houses of three of Downton’s most recognisable faces, and their modern interiors are a whole lot different to the grandeur we’ve become accustomed to seeing them in! Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Lily James

Former Downton Abbey star Lily James has spent the lockdown at her north London home with her boyfriend Matt Smith. Her social media posts have offered a look at the couple's garden, which is filled with beautiful plants.

Hugh-bonneville-house-living-room
Hugh Bonneville

Hugh shared a rare peek inside his West Sussex home with a post to celebrate International Dog Day, showing his pets Sasha and Teddy sleeping on blankets on the sofa. The actor has used an array of patterned blankets, cushions and a rug to add colour and texture to the space, which has wooden flooring and a plain grey sofa.

Hugh-Bonneville-living-room
Viewers got a glimpse of Hugh's living room when he appeared on ITV News in April. The actor has cream walls and a deep purple coloured sofa, with checked curtains hanging at the window.

Hugh-bonneville-garden-hammock
The Downton Abbey star invested in a hammock to relax in his garden, but revealed it didn’t all go to plan. "That went well," he captioned a photo of the seat collapsed onto the floor.

RELATED: Lady Carnarvon invites HELLO! inside Downton Abbey

Joanne-Froggatt-house-living-room
Joanne Froggatt

Joanne Froggatt shared a peek inside her cosy home at Christmas, sharing a look at her impressive haul of gifts and tree that had been trimmed with gold decorations. The living room has a traditional fireplace and luxurious velvet sofa from Sofa.com.

Joanne-Froggatt-house-window
The Anna Bates actress’ home has beautiful country views, with traditional Tudor windows and brick windowsills where she can display vases of fresh flowers.

GALLERY: 28 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

Lesley-Nicol-garden
Lesley Nicol

Mrs Patmore actress Lesley Nicol has previously given fans a glimpse at her garden with a post dedicated to her two dogs, showing a look at her outdoor dining table, array of plant pots and patriotic Union Jack flag.

