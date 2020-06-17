﻿
13 Amazon homeware buys that look really expensive

Amazon may not be the first place that springs to mind when you're looking for homeware, but the site actually has some amazing hidden gems covering everything from furniture to home accessories and then some. Whether you're looking for a new rug or some extra storage, we've rounded up some of the top home buys you'll love - and they look way more expensive than they are. Alexa, add to bag…

Green velvet oyster shell tub chair

With its jewel-toned velvet fabric and classic oyster shell shape, this elegant tub chair looks far more expensive than its £170 price tag.

Velvet oyster shell tub chair, £189.98, Amazon

UMI-Amazon-side-tables
2/13

UMI. by Amazon round nest of tables

Whether for your bedroom or living room, this pair of gold nesting tables with white tops are a stylish and space-saving buy that you won't believe costs less than £100.

UMI. by Amazon nest of tables, £99.99, Amazon

Amazon-tripod-floor-lamp
3/13

EGLO tripod floor lamp

With its retro style and brass shade, this tripod stand floor lamp will be a focal point of any room and looks way more expensive than £132.

EGLO tripod floor lamp, £131.90, Amazon

Amazon-armchair
4/13

GDF Studio dark blue club chair

A luxurious addition to your living room, we would never have guessed this blue button-back club chair is only £200.

GDF Studio club chair, £200.72, Amazon

J-Dressing-table-set
5/13

J dressing table set

This dressing table set has a flip-top mirror and built-in storage for all your makeup essentials, along with a matching stool, all for £90. It could even double up as a desk if you're working from home.

J dressing table set, £89.99, Amazon

Gold-bar-trolley
6/13

FineBuy gold serving trolley

Love entertaining? This gold round serving trolley will definitely impress your guests, whether you're using it to serve a cuppa or a cocktail.

Gold serving trolley, £107.95, Amazon

Beautify-copper-champagne-glasses
7/13

Beautify copper champagne flutes

Your Friday night drinks just got a whole lot cooler courtesy of these copper champagne flutes, which are presented in a gift box and will add the perfect finishing touch to your bar cart.

Copper champagne flutes, £17.99, Amazon

Viaje-trellis-Moroccan-rug
8/13

Ivory vintage Moroccan diamond rug

Our love affair with Moroccan-style Berber rugs shows no sign of slowing down, and while some can set you back hundreds of pounds, this soft cream rug is an affordable take on the trend.

Vintage Moroccan diamond rug, £97.50, Amazon

Junique-botanical-wall-art-posters
9/13

Juniqe set of 2 botanical posters

Create your very own gallery wall with this set of two botanical print Juniqe posters, which will instantly transform your room.

Juniqe botanical posters, £24.99, Amazon

Lifa-Living-round-display-shelf
10/13

Lifa Living round wall shelf unit

Whether you use it to display kitchen ingredients or your favourite living room accessories, this round wall shelf unit is a stylish and versatile addition to your home that works in almost any room of the house.

Round wall shelf unit, £33.45, Amazon

Nordic-minimalist-vase
11/13

Minimalist Nordic flower vase

If you can't get enough of Scandi-style interiors, this minimalistic gold vase is for you. Ideal for displaying just a few of your favourite flowers or foliage, it's a bargain at £9.99.

Gold Nordic flower vase, £9.99, Amazon

Rattan-sunflower-wall-mirror
12/13

Rattan sunflower wall mirror

Rattan accessories and furniture are a must-have for 2020, and this sunflower wall mirror is an ideal way to try the trend, for little more than £20.

Rattan sunflower wall mirror, £29.99, Amazon

Velvet-cushion-covers
13/13

Blush pink velvet cushion covers

For an easy and budget-friendly way to update your room, add this pack of two cushion covers to your next Prime order. These velvet cushions have a cool pom pom trim, and are available in array of colours to tie in with any room.

Pack of two velvet cushion covers, from £12.99, Amazon

