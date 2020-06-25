Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' stunning £21.7million New York townhouse

They have a staggering combined net worth of an estimated £128.9million ($160million), so it's little surprise that Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have an impressive property portfolio. The couple, who spent much of the coronavirus lockdown at their holiday home in the Caribbean, also own homes in New York, Colorado and the Hamptons.
Their primary family home is their £24million ($27million) townhouse situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, ideally located that Kelly can walk home from work on occasion. The 7,796-square-foot property has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and reportedly had a complete renovation just before Mark and Kelly bought it in 2013.
We are often given glimpses into the luxurious residence by the couple as they share photos of family life with their children Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and it is as beautiful as you'd imagine! Keep reading to see more…