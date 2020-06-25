﻿
Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' stunning £21.7million New York townhouse

The couple also own properties in the Caribbean, Colorado and the Hamptons

Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' stunning £21.7million New York townhouse
Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' stunning £21.7million New York townhouse

They have a staggering combined net worth of an estimated £128.9million ($160million), so it's little surprise that Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have an impressive property portfolio. The couple, who spent much of the coronavirus lockdown at their holiday home in the Caribbean, also own homes in New York, Colorado and the Hamptons.

Their primary family home is their £24million ($27million) townhouse situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, ideally located that Kelly can walk home from work on occasion. The 7,796-square-foot property has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and reportedly had a complete renovation just before Mark and Kelly bought it in 2013.

We are often given glimpses into the luxurious residence by the couple as they share photos of family life with their children Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and it is as beautiful as you'd imagine! Keep reading to see more…

The family living room has a log-burning fireplace with a television above, cream textured carpets and complementing cream sofas. It leads through to a kitchen and dining area, where a dark table and red dining chairs are visible in the background.

A light colour palette runs throughout the property, and another living room has velvet sofas with a table behind displaying a vase of flowers and a pair of dog ornaments. A small room behind has another sofa and bureau, while a formal dining room can be seen beyond that.

We got another look inside the room when it had been decorated for Christmas, with a huge tree taking pride of place in the middle of the room. The space boasts high ceilings and glass doors leading out to a balcony overlooking the street below.

Kelly practices ballet at home, and shared a photo of herself en pointe in front of a large floor-standing mirror in a room with dark wooden flooring and cream carpets, a cream studded sofa and striped floor-length curtains.

One of the family's bathrooms has a marble his-and-hers sink with large mirrors and lights hanging overhead. The perfect spot to get ready for any high profile outings.

The couple have their own outdoor terrace with views across Manhattan, where they have bench seating topped with bright blue cushions, and a long dining table for family meals.

Kelly shared a look at cherry blossom trees in pots on their terrace, with another cushioned bench positioned in between them.

