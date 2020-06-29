﻿
Kylie Jenner's former Beverly Hills home sells for £13.7million – take a peek inside

Kylie previously rented the property in 2017

Chloe Best
While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were previously believed to have been eyeing up Kylie Jenner's Malibu home as a new base in the United States, another of the beauty mogul's former homes has also attracted interest from royalty.

The Beverly Hills mansion that Kylie rented while renovations were carried out at her Hidden Hills estate has been bought for $17million (£13.7million) by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Shari, the sovereign ruler of the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, according to Variety.

The five-bedroom property is located just moments away from the heart of Beverly Hills and has a swimming pool, tennis court and climate-controlled wine cellar set over a 6,000 square foot living space. The new royal resident will also be able to enjoy plenty of entertainment at the recently-renovated home, which also has a cinema room, private vineyard and even its own mini-golf course. Take a look at where Kylie used to live…

The sprawling home that Kylie rentedunderwent an extensive renovation in 2017 to include floor-to-ceiling windows, luxurious marble finishes and contemporary fixtures. This beautifully decorated living room area features high ceilings and lots of seating for her to relax with friends or her famous siblings.

This opulent chef's kitchen is one of the standout rooms in the property previously rented by Kylie, with masses of storage space and surfaces for cooking, as well as a large central island with luxurious marble worktops and five seats for entertaining. It overlooks the mansion's huge garden, which has its own private vineyard and mini-golf course.

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer incredible views out across Beverly Hills and the Los Angeles skyline, thanks to the home's enviable hill-top location. All of the rooms are opulently finished, with marble flooring and huge vases of flowers scattered around the property. We can see why Kylie chose this as her temporary home!

This large garden – set on a four-acre plot – offers peace and privacy while still being just moments away from the heart of Beverly Hills. As well as offering an extensive al fresco seating area, there is also a swimming pool and tennis court to keep the owner and their guests active.

Kylie's former rental home is set on a sprawling four-acre estate and offers total privacy thanks to its hill-top location, which is surrounded by large hedges and greenery. It is located in the celebrity hotspot of Beverly Hills, where fellow famous residents include Leonardo DiCaprio and Taylor Swift. 

