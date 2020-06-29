While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were previously believed to have been eyeing up Kylie Jenner's Malibu home as a new base in the United States, another of the beauty mogul's former homes has also attracted interest from royalty.
The Beverly Hills mansion that Kylie rented while renovations were carried out at her Hidden Hills estate has been bought for $17million (£13.7million) by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Shari, the sovereign ruler of the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, according to Variety.
The five-bedroom property is located just moments away from the heart of Beverly Hills and has a swimming pool, tennis court and climate-controlled wine cellar set over a 6,000 square foot living space. The new royal resident will also be able to enjoy plenty of entertainment at the recently-renovated home, which also has a cinema room, private vineyard and even its own mini-golf course. Take a look at where Kylie used to live…
