Inside Celebrity Gogglebox stars Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's London home

The couple, who also worked together on Winter Love Island, live in north London

Inside Celebrity Gogglebox stars Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's London home
Inside Celebrity Gogglebox stars Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's London home

Inside Celebrity Gogglebox stars Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's London home
Photo: © Instagram
Not only did they work together on Winter Love Island earlier this year, but Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have continued to work together throughout the coronavirus lockdown with appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The couple have been filming from the north London home they have shared since late 2018, which they have filled with quirky and colourful accessories including artwork, patterned wallpaper and soft furnishings.

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers will be familiar with their living room, which has a large L-shaped sofa and a bright blue velvet snuggle seat in the window. The room has cream walls and wooden flooring, but the bright furniture and accessories including a tripod lamp and wall art ensure it is anything but boring. Keep reading to see more of Iain and Laura' home…

Photo: © Instagram
Iain and Laura shared a photo when they moved in together in late 2018, showing their removal van filled with furniture ready to fill their beautiful home.

Photo: © Instagram
Laura shared a peek in their kitchen after getting glammed up for the BAFTAs in February, showing how they have displayed mementos of their respective career successes above the cabinets; one of Laura's magazine covers sits in a frame next to one of Iain's comedy tour posters.

Photo: © Instagram
Beautiful stained glass windows at the entrance of the property lead into the tiled hallway. It's the perfect place for a photo op, just ask Laura!

Photo: © Instagram
Laura shared a glimpse at the couple's hallway, showing their patterned flooring, white wooden staircase and two-tone walls.

Photo: © Instagram
The couple have added a touch of colour to their entrance hall by hanging this striking piece of art on the walls. Laura shared that she had bought the painting at an auction a few years ago, and said it was one of the favourite things she owned.

Photo: © Instagram
The couple's open-plan living room looks like the perfect to put their feet up. As well as a large bay window, it also has high ceilings and wooden flooring, with a velvet corner sofa and teal snuggle seat positioned in the window.

It is finished off with a chic industrial light fitting and a cosy fire surrounded by a black carved mantelpiece. When the weather gets cold, wooden logs sitting in a basket ready to warm the room.

Here's the couple in the kitchen playing around on a skateboard - it looks like fun and games in this home. 

Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has dark flooring and sleek white cabinets, with bi-fold glass doors that lead out to their garden, where a bistro table sits on the patio.

Photo: © Instagram
Iain and his friends worked to get the garden ready for spring, with the comedian later showing the results on Instagram. They added stepping stones along the lawn leading down to the shed at the bottom of the garden.

Photo: © Instagram
The couple have a dressing room at the front of their house, which is currently painted all white, with wooden flooring. Laura positioned her dressing table in front of the mirror, but previously confessed she was using garden furniture while she waited for delivery of her new chair.

Photo: © Instagram
The presenter is clearly a fan of monochrome, matching her outfit to the room's chic black and white theme.

The well-lit dressing room is Laura's haven - and her fancy shoe collection has pride of place on the shelves. 

Photo: © Instagram
Laura completed her home office with pink peacock print Divine Savages wallpaper adding a splash of colour behind her white corner desk, and a selection of candles and home fragrances on a shelf.

Photo: © Instagram
"Home sweet home," Iain captioned this shelfie, which shared a glimpse at the couple's book collection and a framed quote from Good Will Hunting alongside an MTV Award and Iain's BAFTA.

In a post telling fans she had episodes of Love Island to watch, she showed off the couple's impressive bathroom. Oh, to be able to watch the TV while having a soak... 

