Inside Celebrity Gogglebox stars Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's London home

Not only did they work together on Winter Love Island earlier this year, but Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have continued to work together throughout the coronavirus lockdown with appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox.
The couple have been filming from the north London home they have shared since late 2018, which they have filled with quirky and colourful accessories including artwork, patterned wallpaper and soft furnishings.
Celebrity Gogglebox viewers will be familiar with their living room, which has a large L-shaped sofa and a bright blue velvet snuggle seat in the window. The room has cream walls and wooden flooring, but the bright furniture and accessories including a tripod lamp and wall art ensure it is anything but boring. Keep reading to see more of Iain and Laura' home…