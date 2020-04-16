﻿
Strictly’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's incredible home revealed

Strictly’s professional dancers often show off where they live in London

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's poignant new garden feature revealed
Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
As they go head-to-head once again onStrictly Come Dancing we take a look at the home of real life couple, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec. The couple married in 2017 and have already spoken about renewing their wedding vows, but for now they're enjoying their time together in their London home. The couple have lived in their house since December 2018 and spent time isolating there during the coronavirus pandemic.

They share snippets into their home on social media and viewers of The One Show were treated to a glimpse of their living room during one episode for a very special reason. Janette has also previously shared a peek inside their dreamy bathroom, and they've found a special place for Aljaz's Strictly glitterball! Take a look through the gallery to see more of the couple's gorgeous home...

Photo: © BBC
The couple are taking part in Strictly's #KeepDancingChallenge, where they are teaching the public a dance routine each night with a 15-second clip. In this clip, which was shown on The One Show and also shared on Twitter, features a jiving Janette using her living room space to show off some moves. It features wooden floors, grey walls and a grey sofa. It also has white French wooden doors with glass panels leading on to another room, and a large bookshelf where Janette and Aljaz keep vases, ornaments and wine bottles. 

Photo: © Instagram
Janette Manrara shared a video from inside her bathroom while preparing for a pampering session, telling her followers: "Heaven at home." The short clip offered a sneak peek inside the couple’s bathroom, which looked luxurious and spa-like, with a large white free-standing bathtub taking pride of place at the centre of the room. The suite has cream textured tiled walls, with a chrome towel rail hanging adjacent to the bath, and sleek vanity unit surrounding the white sink.

Janette added to the ambiance by placing lit candles next to the sink and on the windowsill, with uplighters in each corner of the room creating a relaxing mood.

Photo: © Instagram
Janette shared a look inside the couple’s living room when she shared a workout video on her Instagram account. The room is filled with natural light and overlooks the garden, with enough space for Janette to stretch after dance rehearsals. With wooden flooring and a large cream sofa, it’s a stylish and cosy space for Janette and Aljaz to relax.

Photo: © Instagram
Janette gave a peek inside their bedroom when she was getting ready one day, revealing a built-in wardrobe (no doubt for all of those dancing clothes) and a pretty dressing table.

Photo: © Instagram
Strictly professional Janette is a big Disney fan and has a light-up Mickey Mouse ears ornament on display alongside an inspirational quote from Walt Disney. Other decorative items she and Aljaz have out include a framed photo from their wedding day, a photo of Audrey Hepburn and a copper pineapple ornament.

Photo: © Instagram
With two talented dancers in the house, it’s no wonder there are a few awards on display! Aljaz’s prized Strictly Come Dancing glitterball, which he was awarded when he won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013, can be seen resting on a mirrored cabinet alongside various other accolades and a framed photo of himself and Janette dancing together.

Photo: © Instagram
The 34-year-old is such a Disney lover she and Aljaz even have matching Minnie and Mickey Mouse mugs! Janette shared a photo of their much-needed caffeine fix resting on a wooden coffee table with their garden visible through the window in the background.

Photo: © Instagram
The Strictly couple regularly take to social media to show off their moves, and as well as their skills, we can admire their humble abode. In one video we saw into Janette and Aljaz’s kitchen, and Janette later revealed that this is where she sits to work on her laptop.    

