Jonathan Ross' north London home divides opinion

As Jonathan Ross is in the middle of hosting the 16th series of The Jonathan Ross Show, we're taking a look at his unbelievable home, which he shares with wife Jane and their three children Betty Kitten, Harvey Kirby, and Honey Kinney. The family have an incredible house in the star-studded neighbourhood of Hampstead, north London, and Jonathan often shares a look at their eclectic décor on Instagram. His retro man cave filled with collector's items is either heaven or hell, depending on your taste.
SEE: Inside TV host Graham Norton's ultra-luxe London residence
In non-pandemic times, the spacious property usually plays host to Jonathan’s annual Halloween party, typically attended by everyone from Holly Willoughby to Craig Revel-Horwood - where guests can assemble in his huge living room, explore the garden and its unusual guest house, or sneak a peek at his impressive collection of movie and comic book memorabilia. Continue reading to see more of Jonathan Ross’ house…
MORE: 11 celebrities who lived with their parents during lockdown