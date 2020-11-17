GMB stars Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid & more's homes revealed - and they're goals

﻿
See where the ITV daytime hosts live

1/22
Inside Katie Holmes' lavish home where she lives with daughter Suri
Chloe Best
Richard-Arnold-house-entrance
Photo: © Instagram
1/22

Have you ever wondered where your favourite Good Morning Britain presenters spend their time outside of the studio? Piers Morgan, Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and the rest of the crew have all shared glimpses at their home life on social media, showing their stylish properties across London and the South East. Of course, they're pretty impressive, but they're also a lot more homely than we ever expected. Scroll through the gallery to see inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' homes…

Richard Arnold:

GMB Showbiz presenter Richard Arnold shared a peek at the entrance to his home in London when he was taking his pet dog Clemmie out for a walk, offering a glimpse into the hallway behind him which has wooden panelling on the walls and a large window at the rear.

Loading the player...
2/22

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals glimpse inside beautiful family kitchen

Richard Arnold house garden
Photo: © Instagram
3/22

The garden, meanwhile, has a patio area with an outdoor dining table, and climbing plants growing up the back of the house and over the doors.

Richard Arnold house Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
4/22

Richard occasionally posts snaps from his home on Instagram, including this look at his impressive Christmas tree which stood in the hallway at the top of his stairs, and added a pop of colour to the otherwise neutral space, which has wooden flooring and an ornate light fitting hanging from the ceiling.

gmb adil ray house a
5/22

Adil Ray: 

Adil Ray tends to keep his home as private as possible, but has previously given a peek inside his bedroom. It's decorated white, with white bed linen, walls and window shutters. 

gmb ranvir singh home a
6/22

Ranvir Singh: 

Ranvir Singh offered a look at her kitchen as she showed off her mug in support of Liverpool Football Club. It's decorated with white walls, and has a large black double fridge, where she has various notes stuck via magnets. 

Charlotte Hawkins house living room
Photo: © Instagram
7/22

Charlotte Hawkins:

Charlotte gave a peek inside her living room with this adorable snap of her daughter Ella Rose on this rocking horse. The room has plenty of space for the toddler to play, and her toys can be seen in baskets to one side, while the television is wall-mounted above a wooden media cabinet next to the glass patio doors.

Charlotte Hawkins house christmas
Photo: © Instagram
8/22

The popular newsreader also shared a look at her home when it had been decorated for Christmas, with a huge Christmas tree trimmed with silver baubles, stars and traditional ornaments. It took pride of place in front of the doors, while other rabbit, horse and reindeer models had been placed nearby.

Piers Morgan house sofa
Photo: © Instagram
9/22

Piers Morgan:

Piers lives with his wife Celia and their daughter Elise in west London, but also owns a second property in the East Sussex village of Newick, which regularly features on his Instagram page. One photo shared from inside his home shows floor-to-ceiling bookshelves filled with books, sitting behind a cream sofa that was home to his seven-year-old daughter's Christmas gift from her big brothers.

prs morgan office a
10/22

Piers posted a photo of his daughter Elise in his office on Instagram, revealing walls of bookshelves and wooden floors, as well as a red patterned rug. 

Piers Morgan country house
Photo: © Instagram
11/22

Piers' country home, meanwhile, has a cosy living room with cream sofas and a bold yellow colour scheme that is complemented by floral cushions and curtains.

Piers Morgan house swimming pool
Photo: © Instagram
12/22

Lucky Piers has his own outdoor swimming pool at his Newick home, with a wooden dining table set up alongside where the family can enjoy al fresco meals together.

Susanna Reid house
Photo: © Instagram
13/22

Susanna Reid:

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Susanna has kept her home private, but is believed to live in Balham, south London, with her three sons. However, she did share one look inside her home with this snap, which shows she has her own personalised luxury Jo Loves candle next to a statement blue vase filled with eucalyptus foliage.

Ben Shephard house living room
Photo: © Instagram
14/22

Ben Shephard:

GMB and Tipping Point host Ben's family home looks gorgeous. The 43-year-old lives with his wife Annie and their sons Jack and Sam, and occasionally shares photos inside their residence on social media. The lounge has a stylish blue colour scheme, with mustard accents and a mirrored cabinet to complement the navy hues.

ben shephard kitchen a
15/22

Ben showed off his culinary skills during coronavirus lockdown, and revealed his traditional kitchen in the process. It features black and white tiles and a large white AGA. 

Ben Shephard house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
16/22

A separate dining room has a long wooden table with grey cushioned chairs, and cream walls. Black-and-white framed photos of Ben and Annie's sons have been mounted on the walls alongside an ornate mirror and glass double doors that lead through to another reception room.

Ben Shephard house garden
Photo: © Instagram
17/22

The family garden looks like the ideal spot to relax with a coffee, with an outdoor seating area and perfectly-manicured lawn surrounded by beautiful plants and trees.

Ben-Shephard-garden-lawn
18/22

Ben is evidently proud of his garden, which features a pristine lawn area, a vegetable patch and even a gin bench where he and his wife Annie can enjoy a tipple in the summer.

Kate Garraway house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
19/22

Kate Garraway:

Kate stunned her followers when she showed her messy bedroom, admitting it was in need of a spring clean. The Good Morning Britain presenter had clothes strewn all over her floor, with an assortment of books and beauty products also seen out on display.

kategarrawayhallway-
20/22

Kate also shared a photo of the mess in her hallway, but we're huge fans of the striped carpet.

Kate Garraway house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
21/22

The mum-of-two was treated to breakfast in bed for Mother's Day, and shared a better look at her room, which has teal walls and framed artwork above the bed, and plain white bedding.

Kate Garraway living room Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
22/22

Kate's living room is decorated in a bold terracotta hue, with cream blinds at the windows. The family Christmas tree was trimmed with an array of colourful decorations, including red baubles, bows, flowers, and glittery stars.

