Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's huge LA mansion is surprisingly cosy

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are lucky enough to own several properties together, from Manhattan to Vancouver, but have spent the coronavirus lockdown at their home in Los Angeles. The couple, who have been together for 37 years, have shared several insights into their home life, showcasing their luxurious living room, home gym and beautiful garden. Take a look inside…
In one video, Goldie sat in the middle of her living room to discuss the health benefits of laughter. The 74-year-old sat on a yellow armchair positioned in front of a fireplace with an ornate white mantelpiece featuring a pair of matching house plants on top, and a television mounted on the wall at the centre.
The room has wooden flooring with a fluffy cream rug, and Goldie has a wire and wooden shelving unit to one side.
