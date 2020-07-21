Inside Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's California home

With an estimated net worth of £259million ($330million), it's little surprise that Ellen DeGeneres has an impressive property portfolio.
The Ellen Show host and her wife Portia de Rossi have become known for their savvy real estate investments, and often buy, renovate and sell on several lavish homes at an impressive profit – including to fellow stars like Ariana Grande.
While she typically keeps her home life private, viewers have been given an inside peek at the Balinese-style Montecito home where Ellen and Portia live during the coronavirus lockdown, as she has been hosting her show from their living room.
We've also been given a look at their beautiful garden and outdoor swimming pool, kitchen and dining room in a series of Instagram posts from the couple. Keep reading to see more…