Inside Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's California home

The couple have an impressive property portfolio

Chloe Best
With an estimated net worth of £259million ($330million), it's little surprise that Ellen DeGeneres has an impressive property portfolio.

The Ellen Show host and her wife Portia de Rossi have become known for their savvy real estate investments, and often buy, renovate and sell on several lavish homes at an impressive profit – including to fellow stars like Ariana Grande.

While she typically keeps her home life private, viewers have been given an inside peek at the Balinese-style Montecito home where Ellen and Portia live during the coronavirus lockdown, as she has been hosting her show from their living room.

We've also been given a look at their beautiful garden and outdoor swimming pool, kitchen and dining room in a series of Instagram posts from the couple. Keep reading to see more…

The living room features a large brown curved sofa at the centre, and has floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors leading out to the garden, which looks like a lush oasis of plants and trees.

MORE: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi celebrate 12th wedding anniversary: look back at their big day

The dining table appears to sit at the side of the open-plan living area, and is a stylish oval design with brass trims flanked with cushioned dining chairs. It sits on a brown textured rug on their dark wooden floor.

The kitchen has the same wooden flooring and neutral colour scheme, with brown cabinets, dark worktops and stainless steel appliances. The couple have a large island unit, and a striking piece of art hanging on the wall.

RELATED: Celebrities who have a side hustle flipping houses

The garden features an amazing covered terrace with a grey outdoor sofa, as well as a long dining table and parasol, where the couple and their friends can dine outdoors.

Even in the rain, Ellen's outdoor swimming pool looks spectacular. The infinity pool boasts beautiful ocean views and is surrounded by a pristine lawn.

What better place to sit and watch the sunset than on this wooden decking which has idyllic sea views and a wide cushioned sun lounger perfectly positioned to take advantage of it?

