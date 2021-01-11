﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Prince William and Kate Middleton's sprawling country home was designed by the Duchess - inside

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have resumed isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk

Prince William and Kate Middleton's sprawling country home was designed by the Duchess - inside
You're reading

Prince William and Kate Middleton's sprawling country home was designed by the Duchess - inside

1/11
Next

Olivia Munn's Scandi-inspired LA home is what dreams are made of
Bridie Wilkins
kate will a
1/11

Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after the first coronavirus lockdown period, the family have now resumed isolating at their country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The Duchess was responsible for designing much of the interiors after studying art history, along with the help of expert Ben Pentreath. Together, they worked to maintain the home's Georgian heritage, while Ben's penchant for bold colours is seen in a handful of spaces, including their jewel green dining room in which Prince William has made several appearances recently.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's London home is basically a fairytale: See inside

The three-storey property is located on the Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House where the Queen usually spends Christmas (she will spend this year's Christmas at Windsor Castle), and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem. The 18th-century building was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017. Take a look inside...

Loading the player...
2/11

As the Duchess of Cambridge announced details of her photography competition in 2020, she did so from a space in the home with scalloped cream curtains and cream walls. She stood in front of a large sash window with white frames, overlooking the garden.

prince-william-kate-middleton-christmas-card
3/11

The Cambridges' annual Christmas card for 2020 showed an endless log pile in the garden of the home, suggesting that they have more than one fireplace inside the property.

anmer hall doorway a
4/11

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled the doorway of Anmer Hall when they, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, stepped out to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In. The property has an old wooden doorway with red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants sit at the sides of the door.

SEE: The most impressive celebrity and royal front doors

anmer-hall-study
5/11

While working from home, Prince William revealed a look at his study in a trailer for BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Mental Health, which focuses on men's mental health through the prism of football. It's decorated with burgundy walls and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves visible behind the desk. Cream patterned curtains hang at the window and there are also two cream table lamps on display.

MORE: Kate Middleton unveils never-before-seen space inside home at Anmer Hall

prince-william-home-arsenal-team
6/11

Prince William joined a video chat with UK sports stars including rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson and former Lionesses footballer Alex Scott from their jewel green dining room. He has since filmed from the spot various times, showing an enormous painting in a gold frame hanging on the wall, dark oak panels on the walls, and a matching oak clock. 

prince-william-kate-anmer-hall
7/11

When Prince William and Kate join virtual interviews from Anmer Hall together, it seems this room is often their preferred spot. It's decorated with pale green walls and has a large white arched doorway. 

inside-chair
8/11

In 2015, the family released a photo of Princess Charlotte giving a look at the living space in Anmer Hall. It showed a green and yellow checked chair and cream floors and walls.

SEE: Inside the royal family's most stunning homes

inside-sofa
9/11

The following year, more photos of Princess Charlotte in honour of her first birthday showed another room in the house. It features a wicker chair, and behind Charlotte was a large cream striped sofa with bright patterned cushions.

outisde
10/11

Outside, the family have plenty of space for the children to enjoy, and are reported to have climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings. The property previously boasted its own swimming pool and tennis court, which reports say that Kate and William decided to replace with an artificial lawn.   

george
11/11

Elsewhere in the house, the classic décor approach seen in the photos above is believed to continue throughout various rooms including George and Charlotte's nurseries. Kate is also said to have stipulated a child-friendly kitchen.

In total, the couple spent an estimated £1.5million on renovation works, and it looks like they have made it the perfect home away from home. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.