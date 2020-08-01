﻿
James Martin's house with his girlfriend puts other country homes to shame - see inside

The Saturday Morning host has the most incredible property

James Martin's house with his girlfriend puts other country homes to shame - see inside
James Martin's house with his girlfriend puts other country homes to shame - see inside

Chloe Best
James Martin regularly makes television appearances from his home, and has been welcoming celebrity guests into his kitchen for his ITV show, James Martin's Saturday Morning, since 2018. However, the Great British Adventure star had to improvise while sharing live cooking tutorials on This Morning during the first coronavirus lockdown, with an Instagram post revealing how he had perched his phone on top of a stool on his worktop for a hands-free demo.

Understandably, many of James' other Instagram posts focus on his kitchen, but we've also been given a look at his beautiful garden, which has rolling countryside views and a greenhouse for growing fresh produce. Keep reading to see more of where James lives with his girlfriend Louise Davies…

As well as having his state-of-the-art kitchen inside his home, the celebrity chef also has an impressive outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven.

Lucky James can still enjoy freshly-baked pizzas during the lockdown, as he has his own traditional pizza oven in his kitchen.

James' garden is stunning, and the chef shared a glimpse at a tree-lined path running across his lawn in an Instagram post, writing: "Lockdown hard work paying off."

The garden at James' home is huge, with a greenhouse, expansive lawns and idyllic countryside views.

James decorated his kitchen during the lockdown, painting the walls that were previously green in a taupe shade and replacing his open shelving with an enormous wall clock.

The chef's kitchen has a large stainless steel topped island with two induction hobs and plenty of space for food preparation. His appliances are also stainless steel, while a wooden cabinet resting against one wall showcases a selection of glassware.

James has pale wooden cabinets lining the wall with black polished worktops and white tiles on the bottom half of the wall. Open shelving displays a selection of cookbooks, jars and utensils.

Viewers of James' ITV show will recognise the lit-up 'Welcome' sign that is displayed on the top shelf in his kitchen, and stands out against his bold green walls.

