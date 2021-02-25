﻿
30 most luxurious celebrity bathrooms: Victoria Beckham, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Aniston and more

Chloe Best
Fitted with free-standing bathtubs, walk-in showers and luxurious vanity areas, these celebrity bathrooms are what dreams are made of! Celebrities including Myleene Klass, Kendall Jenner and Eva Longoria have all created impressive master bathrooms in their homes, with Holly Willoughby admitting she loves hers so much it is her favourite room in the house. However, Kim Kardashian's bathroom is so unusual, she had to explain to fans how she even manages to turn the tap on! Prepare for some serious design inspiration…

Rochelle Humes:

Rochelle Humes has ensured the bathroom at her new family home is just as luxurious as her old one by decorating the space with beautiful marble-effect tiles, a black-and-white palm print wallpaper and his-and-hers sinks.

Rochelle shared a look inside her former bathroom in September 2019, which had a relaxing white and grey colour scheme and is so luxurious it could be mistaken for a spa rather than a family home.

As well as a white free-standing tub in the corner, there is a seating area on the other side of the room, with a grey armchair positioned next to a chrome side table, where a mirror stands next to a selection of framed photos and ornaments.

Victoria Beckham:

Victoria Beckham shared a sneak peek inside the beautiful bathroom at her Cotswolds barn conversion, which has a black sink unit with white marble worktops, with a black-framed shower cubicle and a large chandelier hanging from the ceiling. It also looks to have a separate dressing area, where Victoria can get ready, with dark green walls and a painting hanging on the walls.

Catherine Tyldesley:

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley unveiled her dramatic bathroom makeover in August, showing marble tiles on the wall and floor, a walk-in shower with a black-framed crittall screen, and a free-standing bathtub.

Khloe Kardashian:

As you would expect, Khloe Kardashian had an ultra-luxurious bathroom at her former Calabasas home, complete with a built-in bathtub next to the window, with a wide marble surround where she kept her toiletries close at hand. Three huge hurricane candles in the corner help set the mood for a relaxing soak in the bath.

Kylie Jenner:

Khloe's younger sister Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, has her own dreamy bathroom suite in her new Holmby Hills mansion. As well as an enormous walk-in shower cubicle, a free-standing bathtub sits at the centre of the room with a television opposite, so she can catch up on her favourite shows while she enjoys some pamper time.

Jennifer Aniston:

Former Friends star Jennifer Aniston shared a glimpse inside the bathroom at her Beverley Hills home after the SAG Awards in January 2020. Jennifer had draped her dress over the side of her lavish marble bathtub, and also rested her award on the side of the huge tub. The bath has brass taps and complements the marble floor tiles in Jennifer's bathroom, and boasts views into a relaxing garden area via huge floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Fearne Cotton:

Fearne has opted for a pretty pink floral print wallpaper in her bathroom, which has white wooden paneling around the lower half of the walls and gold open shelving to display her beauty products.

Kendall Jenner:

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has made the bathtub the focal point of her bathroom, by investing in a stunning gold metallic roll-top tub. The free-standing bath sits at the centre of the room opposite her marble sink unit, with a walk-in shower unit along the wall.

Kim Kardashian:

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim divided opinion with her bathroom, which features bespoke sinks designed by Kanye West, Axel Vervoordt and Claudio Silvestrin, which don't have basins. A bathtub sits in the middle of the spacious room, which has a similar décor to the rest of the house, described by Kim as a "minimal monastery".

Zoella:

Zoe Sugg has also invested in a metallic bathtub – a copper roll-top bath that sits in the middle of the room, on monochrome geometric patterned floor tiles. Lots of plants and greenery has been positioned around the bathroom to transform it into a relaxing oasis, while Zoe previously revealed she had re-purposed a bar cart as a stylish bathroom storage solution.

Vogue Williams:

Vogue said she was "so delighted" with how her newly decorated bathroom turned out. The mum-to-be has opted for a colourful patterned design within her free-standing shower cubicle, with white subway tiles throughout the rest of the room, and black floor tiles.

Myleene Klass:

How we would love a bathroom like Myleene's! This huge suite has a free-standing bathtub with shutter doors and wooden flooring. The mum-of-two has added opulent touches with a chandelier light fixture, metallic framed mirrors and an ornate gold dressing table.

Michelle Keegan:

As much as we were taken by Michelle's summery ensemble, we were also wowed by her luxurious bathroom, complete with free-standing bathtub and a fresh white colour scheme. The Our Girl star's selfie gives a glimpse at her bath, which has taps in the centre and a silver caddy placed over the top, so that Michelle can relax comfortably with her essentials close to hand. A built-in shelf next to the tub holds the actress' toiletries, while an additional wooden mirror is wall-mounted above, offering a glimpse at additional white shelving on the opposite wall.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher:

Even daily activities like brushing teeth are a photo op for the Fletchers. This snap shows that the family have opted for a neutral colour scheme in their bathroom, with stone tiling, cream walls, and a large mirror and plant on display.

Holly Willoughby:

We don't know what we love more, Holly's T-shirt or her bathroom décor. She posed for a selfie in her bathroom last summer, inadvertently showing off the marble effect tiling and walk in shower cubicle, which featured a glass screen and chrome finishes. A matching chrome towel rail and white towels can also be seen on the wall beside her.

Angelina Jolie:

Angelina Jolie's £19million home has an incredible ten bathrooms, including this huge suite that is fit for Hollywood royalty. The bathroom has a muted cream colour scheme, with ceramic tiling and stone flooring. A marble and gold vanity sits on the wall in front of the window, offering plenty of natural light.

Cindy Crawford:

The bathroom at Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's house is spacious to say the least! The suite has a huge shower cubicle with marble tiling, glass screens and a monsoon shower, while a separate sink and vanity area can be seen in the background.

Eva Longoria:

We're sure Eva Longoria enjoys spending some 'me-time' in this beautiful bathroom! The spacious suite is fitted with a freestanding bath tub, a glass walk-in shower cubicle and large dressing table and vanity area, all with spotlights overhead and marble tiled flooring.

James Corden:

The Late, Late Show host has eight bathrooms in his £7.5million mansion. This vast suite is fitted with white marble tiling, a large bathtub and separate glass enclosed shower cubicle. A large bay window keeps the room light and airy, and overlooks the home's sprawling private garden.

Jennifer Lopez:

The bathrooms in Jennifer Lopez's £20million mansion are fitted with Italian marble slab tiling, and this opulent suite features a curved white bathtub at the centre of the room. There is also a monsoon-style shower area and marble dresser, where Jennifer would be able to get ready for her red carpet events.

Serena Williams:

Serena Williams' family home in Beverly Hills has seven bathrooms, including this huge suite, which is decorated in a modern monochrome colour scheme, with a black wooden vanity featuring white marble worktops. The highlights include the huge walk-in shower and wet room, along with a free-standing bathtub next to the windows.

Jon Bon Jovi:

The master suite is one of the highlights of Jon Bon Jovi's New York home, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in wardrobe and this marble master bathroom, which has heated floors, a glass-enclosed shower and this incredible bathtub, which offers insane views over the Manhattan skyline!

Kris Jenner:

Kris Jenner previously owned an incredible new home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, located just across the road from her daughter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The master bathroom leads off from the master bedroom, and was a great spot for Kris to get glammed up. As well as featuring a vanity area with large mirror, there is a separate monsoon shower cubicle and free-standing bathtub, which overlooks the garden.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski:

The master bathroom of Emily and John's Brooklyn home is pristinely decorated and gives a nod to the home's history, with light wells and a stained glass skylight adding unique finishing touches. It is one of three-and-a-half bathrooms in the townhouse, and features a walk-in shower cubicle, toilet plus a double vanity, with marble worktops and gold taps.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel:

One of six bathrooms in their New York penthouse, this master bathroom is open and beautifully decorated, with a double sink area and large egg-shaped open bathtub. A wet room and toilet are separated by frosted glass doors, while neutral tiling and a marble wall completes the elegant décor.

Diane Kruger:

Diane Kruger lives in a £3.3million eco-friendly apartment in New York, which has a seriously stylish en-suite bathroom. As well as a large bathtub and wet room, the marble-lined room has a double sink and gold taps and fixtures for a luxurious finishing touch.

Novak Djokovic:

Novak Djokovic bought this stunning beachfront residence at Miami Beach in March 2017, and it's easy to see why he was so won over by the property, located within the Eighty Seven Park building. The apartment has 3.5 bathrooms, all featuring a stylish décor, free standing baths and of course, incredible sea views.

Rosie O'Donnell:

Rosie's New York penthouse has three bathrooms set over a 3,563 square foot property. This one is fitted with a sleek white bathtub and double vanity, with light-up mirrors that are positioned in front of the windows and overlook the city below. She even has her own fitted Swedish sauna elsewhere in the property.

Mel Gibson:

Mel put his Malibu home on the market for £13.3million in 2017. There are five bathrooms within the property, including this large suite which has a free-standing traditional bathtub in the middle of the room. There is a double vanity dresser that looks out onto the garden through the numerous windows that line the bathroom walls.

