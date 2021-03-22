﻿
The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba's home is a zen hideaway - photos

Carrie lives with her boyfriend Fabian Viteri

Inside the royal family's private bedrooms: Prince William, Prince Harry, more
Rachel Avery
Photo: © Instagram
Carrie Ann Inaba regularly graces our screens on The Talk, but when she's not busy presenting she spends time at her dreamy LA home which has all of the vibes of a five-star wellness retreat. Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie currently lives with her boyfriend Fabian Viteri and her rescue pets – three dogs and two cats.

In a detailed blog post about home interiors on her website, Carrie said: "My home has always been my sanctuary, the place where I can be myself and truly construct a world that reflects my personality, needs and desires." From her idyllic outdoor pool through to her impressive crystal collection, take a look around her totally chilled home…

Carrie Ann Inaba's frontyard

Carrie's front porch features traditional white steps and bannisters, as well as a bench swing. As her door was open for the picture, her followers could admire that white bannisters also feature inside of her beautiful abode.  

Photo: © Instagram
Carrie Ann Inaba's hallway

The star snapped a mirror selfie in her hallway one day, revealing that she has chic wooden floors throughout and has kept her walls minimal with plain white paint. Fans could see inside a room with large windows and modern grey drapes, that was clearly dedicated to her beloved cats with various climbing apparatus for them.

Photo: © Instagram
Carrie Ann Inaba's living area

In 2020, Carrie caught coronavirus and was forced to stay at home to isolate. She shared an image from her vast open-plan living area, showcasing double height ceilings, modern artwork and stylish furnishings such as a large statement light fitting.

Carrie has filmed from home during the pandemic on many occasions, and for her birthday she streamed live from her house, revealing her stunning lounge. The star has a modern grey couch, wooden side tables, patterned wallpaper and various striking design details such as a bold black and white photograph and a collection of mannequin busts.

Photo: © Instagram
In another blog post on her website, the star spoke about her love for crystals, penning: "I like to keep a lot of crystals in my home - incorporating elements of the earth and of nature help me feel more comfortable. Being from Hawaii, the earth is a big part of my life." In one photograph, Carrie showed off that she has a side table of crystals on display, along with a hamsa statue.

Photo: © Instagram
On a different occasion, Carrie lit a candle and lined some smaller crystals upon her windowsill for a moment of quiet contemplation.

Carrie Ann Inaba's kitchen

While enjoying a morning coffee one day, Carrie sat at what could be her breakfast bar, featuring a large marble tabletop. She posed alongside a chessboard and a picturesque view out to her landscaped garden.

Photo: © Instagram
Carrie Ann Inaba's backyard

Outside, the chat show host has a large pool lined with striped sunbeds, a stone table and a parasol. There is also a statue on the edge of the pool bringing a grand feeling to her backyard.

