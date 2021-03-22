The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba's home is a zen hideaway - photos

Carrie Ann Inaba regularly graces our screens on The Talk, but when she's not busy presenting she spends time at her dreamy LA home which has all of the vibes of a five-star wellness retreat. Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie currently lives with her boyfriend Fabian Viteri and her rescue pets – three dogs and two cats.
In a detailed blog post about home interiors on her website, Carrie said: "My home has always been my sanctuary, the place where I can be myself and truly construct a world that reflects my personality, needs and desires." From her idyllic outdoor pool through to her impressive crystal collection, take a look around her totally chilled home…
Carrie Ann Inaba's frontyard
Carrie's front porch features traditional white steps and bannisters, as well as a bench swing. As her door was open for the picture, her followers could admire that white bannisters also feature inside of her beautiful abode.