This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's dreamy 300-year-old cottage has royal connections

Celebrity chef Clodagh lives within the grounds of Highclere Castle

This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's dreamy 300-year-old cottage has royal connections
This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's dreamy 300-year-old cottage has royal connections

This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's dreamy 300-year-old cottage has royal connections
Clodagh McKenna has become a This Morning regular, whipping up Irish classics such as soda bread and hearty chowder – and the 45-year-old has the most glorious home in Hampshire.

Situated within the grounds of Highclere Castle – which is known for being the backdrop of the hit show Downtown Abbey – Clodagh lives in a twee cottage named Broadspear.

The 300-year-old property was gifted to her fiancé Harry Herbert by his father Henry Herbert, 7th Earl of Carnarvon. Harry is also one of the Queen's godsons.

From its 60 acres of land and vast kitchen garden through to the eclectic interiors, tour Clodagh's incredible home…

This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's dreamy 300-year-old cottage has royal connections
Clodagh McKenna's kitchen

The star's main kitchen is painted cream and has been decorated with lots of cosy elements including foliage and candles. She has a giant AGA where she likes to cook, and there is a large nature-themed print on the wall.

This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's dreamy 300-year-old cottage has royal connections
It appears Clodagh has a separate kitchen space which she uses for filming, when making IGTV videos or dialling into This Morning. This space has brown walls, wooden shelves and an abundance of cooking essentials, cookbooks and ornaments on display.

WATCH: Clodagh dances in her beautiful dining room

Clodagh McKenna's dining room

Clodagh uploaded a fun video of her miming and dancing, revealing her rustic dining room to her Instagram followers. The room, which has stone flooring throughout, features a stone-brick fireplace with a wood burner, a wooden chair dressed in a fur throw and a table covered in a warm terracotta tablecloth.

This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's dreamy 300-year-old cottage has royal connections
Clodagh McKenna's living room

One of the rooms in the house which has been given a bold makeover is Clodagh's living room where the couple have opted for deep green walls, transformed with Farrow & Ball paint. Brightening up the area is a pampas grass wreath hanging on the wall, and fresh blooms and a candlestick on the mantelpiece. This room, just like the dining space, also features an ornate fireplace.

This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's dreamy 300-year-old cottage has royal connections
Clodagh McKenna's garden

The celebrity chef regularly shows off her garden, as she enjoys spending lots of time outdoors with her animals. She has the most amazing kitchen garden complete with abundant vegetable beds.

This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's dreamy 300-year-old cottage has royal connections
In one early morning snap, Clodagh revealed her chicken coop, which looks like a postcard scene. This is a feature that we now know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have at their US home.

This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's dreamy 300-year-old cottage has royal connections
In wintertime, the star unveiled what her walled garden looks like with a dusting of snow – and it could be straight out of a fairytale!

