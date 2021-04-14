﻿
Homes

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's home to raise new baby is a family haven

The Strictly couple live with their daughter Maven

28 of Mrs Hinch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate deep clean
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are set to welcome a new addition to their home after announcing they are expecting their second child.

The Countdown host and Strictly Come Dancing star live with their baby daughter Maven in a beautiful home that is packed full of bright colours - and no doubt already kitted out for their growing family.

Take Rachel and Pasha's hallway, for example, which provided plenty of space for their little girl to play. It has herringbone wood flooring and a silver bannister, while the stairs are fitted with lilac carpets. Take a look inside more of the couple's family home…

 

MORE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's home as you've never seen it before

 

The living room has an enormous palm tree painting hanging on the cream wall, a burgundy velvet sofa, and a gold metallic overchair table where the Rachel worked from home.

Loading the player...
3/10

WATCH: Rachel Riley joins GMB from beautiful living room

We got another peek inside the living room when Rachel posted this adorable photo of baby Maven playing on the sofa. The Countdown host appeared to be preparing for her return to the show with several cue cards lined up on a coffee table in front of the purple sofa.

 

GALLERY: Inside the most stylish celebrity living rooms

 

Rachel and Pasha showcased another seating area when they appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2019. Showcasing a quirky mix of pattern and colour, the couple have a red patterned sofa offset by a tiger print cushion, a mustard buttoned foot stool, and a tiger print lampshade in the background.

Another room was decorated for Christmas with a huge Christmas tree adorned with multicoloured baubles and a set of festive nesting dolls on a side table alongside a red poinsettia plant.

We love this wall art the couple has on display in their home, which reads: "Mr Badger made me do it."

 

READ: Rachel Riley on renewing her wedding vows & date nights with Pasha - exclusive

 

The couple's kitchen features pale grey cabinets with luxurious marble worktops and splashbacks. Rachel has added a pop of colour by placing a bunch of tulips in a glass vase on the counter behind her.

Rachel appears to be teaching Maven to follow in her footsteps early, with colourful blocks to teach her numbers and animals. She was photographed lying on Rachel and Pasha's bed, which is covered with a grey bedspread.

GALLERY: Inside Rachel and Pasha's gorgeous family album

As a loyal Manchester United fan, it's little surprise Rachel has a huge blanket printed with the football club's crest where her daughter can lie and play with her toys.

