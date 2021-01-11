﻿
Prince William and Kate Middleton's jaw-dropping country mansion gifted by the Queen – photos

The royals were given the home after their wedding in 2011

Bridie Wilkins
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge split their time between Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace and their country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk – and the latter was given to them as a wedding gift from the Queen.

Located on Her Majesty's Sandringham Estate, the 18th-century building was previously home to the Duke and Duchess of Kent and Prince Charles' friend Hugh van Cutsem, but the final tenant James Everett cut his lease short to allow for the £1.5 million refurbishments of Anmer Hall before the Duke and Duchess moved in.

The royals added a conservatory, rerouted the main driveway and redesigned the interior with the help of Ben Pentreath. Kate and William lived at Anmer Hall full-time for two years from 2015 until 2017, but it now serves as their family country home.

Take a look around the ten-bedroom Georgian property which they share with their three children Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis...

 

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release footage celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary

Royal fans were given a tour of the gardens when the Duke and Duchess released a video of themselves playing with their children to mark their tenth wedding anniversary. Features include a Wendy house, a wooden seesaw and a large lawn surrounded by plants.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled the doorway of Anmer Hall when the clapped for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In. The property has an old wooden doorway with red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants sit at the sides of the door.

 

The Cambridges' annual Christmas card for 2020 showed an endless log pile in the garden of the home, suggesting that they have more than one fireplace inside the property.

When Prince William and Kate join virtual interviews from Anmer Hall together, it seems this room is often their preferred spot. It's decorated with pale green walls and has a large white arched doorway. 

As the Duchess of Cambridge announced details of her photography competition in 2020, she did so from a space in the home with scalloped cream curtains and cream walls. She stood in front of a large sash window with white frames, overlooking the garden.

While working from home, Prince William revealed a look at his study in a trailer for BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Mental Health, which focuses on men's mental health through the prism of football. It's decorated with burgundy walls and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves visible behind the desk. Cream patterned curtains hang at the window and there are also two cream table lamps on display.

 

Prince William joined a video chat with UK sports stars including rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson and former Lionesses footballer Alex Scott from their jewel green dining room. He has since filmed from the spot various times, showing an enormous painting in a gold frame hanging on the wall, dark oak panels on the walls, and a matching oak clock. 

In 2015, the family released a photo of Princess Charlotte giving a look at the living space in Anmer Hall. It showed a green and yellow checked chair and cream floors and walls.

The following year, more photos of Princess Charlotte in honour of her first birthday showed another room in the house. It features a wicker chair, and behind Charlotte was a large cream striped sofa with bright patterned cushions.

Outside, the family have plenty of space for the children to enjoy, and are reported to have climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings. The property previously boasted its own swimming pool and tennis court, which reports say that Kate and William decided to replace with an artificial lawn.   

Elsewhere in the house, the classic décor approach seen in the photos above is believed to continue throughout various rooms including George and Charlotte's nurseries.

Kate is also said to have stipulated a child-friendly kitchen, while Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote: "There, the couple often entertained out of their huge kitchen with its glass-roofed dining area. Friends and family from nearby gathered informally in the inviting space for laid-back meals – a stark departure from lunch at Buckingham Palace or Sandringham, where guests were served by a full staff."

 

