GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper - photos

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper

Kate's husband is recovering at their London house

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is recovering at home following his prolonged hospital stay with COVID-19, and the GMB star has had her London property transformed to make it more accessible for his needs.

Kate and Derek share the north London home with their two children Darcey and Billy, and the radio presenter has shared many glimpses into their home life following the pandemic, particularly during the ITV documentary, Finding Derek.

Speaking about the public's response to the show, she told Susanna Reid and Adil Ray: "It was incredibly moving," before adding with a laugh: "And then I was also wowed by the number of people that pointed out how really untidy I am! Can I just say, there were builders in at the time! You know..."

Kate has converted their garage into a wet room and fitted the home with ramps, take a look inside the cosy family home...

 

WATCH: Billy and Darcey open up about their dad in Kate Garraway documentary

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
In a photo shared to mark Finding Derek, Kate sat inside her living room, which is decorated with dark blue walls, a brown leather sofa and two armchairs – one mustard and one grey. In the background, a large mirror hung on the wall and a side table displayed family photos and a red heart lamp.

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
Kate showed the disarray in her living room after having a play day with her children during the school holidays. "Serious #nerf battles this afternoon - not sure who won - but house tidiness definitely lost...#schoolholidays #memories #whendoestermstartagain?!" she captioned the photo.

 

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
Downstairs, Kate is installing a ramp outside their property so a wheelchair could be able to enter with ease, and they are also considering a lift to the garden. She explained: "We are planning for ground-floor living, presuming he will be on a stretcher or in a wheelchair." She also converted their garage into a wet room for Derek and had even chosen small mosaic tiles because they are the ones that Derek likes.

In February, Kate took to Instagram with a video filmed by 11-year-old Billy which showed their beautiful open-plan kitchen and living area. There is a wooden island with a white worktop in the kitchen, and white cupboards with silver handles. Two shelves of colourful mugs make for a homely touch to the space, as well as two warm lamps, and several vases of flowers. 

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
The hallway of Kate's home has wooden parquet flooring and a striped carpet running up the stairs. Ahead of Christmas they trimmed the stairs with a garland, and two pug ornaments were given Santa hats.

 

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
"When you wake up to a full blown nerf battle…" Kate captioned this photo, which showed how her entire staircase and halls had been taken over by her children's game, with pillows and a duvet piled up on the stairs which are painted white and are covered with a grey striped carpet runner.

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
An Instagram photo previously shared by Kate shared a look inside her bedroom, which features a teal-coloured statement wall and wooden bed frame. A gold-framed artwork hangs above the bed, while Kate was presented with a tray topped with a vase of flowers and Diptyque candle as she was treated to a relaxing Mother's Day breakfast in bed. 

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
The Good Morning Britain presenter stunned her fans when she shared a look at the mess she had created in her bedroom one day, with an array of clothes and beauty products strewn all over the floor.

 

Kate told HELLO! the garden was one of the selling points of the property for them, explaining: "We bought this house because of the garden. I love gardening and Derek likes being in the garden and giving instructions. When we first moved in, it was covered in brambles, but there were also these yellow irises he adores."

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
Kate had an incredible teepee installed in the garden for son Billy's birthday. She enlisted the help of star Myleene Klass and captioned the post: "So I was super nervous about Bill’s birthday this year - we usually have a family do with grandparents & a few of his friends but obviously this was not possible. So we are seeing grandparents separately but wanted to do something for him & his mates in the garden.

"Derek is so brilliant at this, organising treasure hunts & boys own adventures so mentioned to @myleeneklass really didn’t want to let Bill down & did she know anyone with a tent we could borrow in case it was wet. Little did I know what I was unleashing! She is in her element! At 8.30 this morning she arrived with Apollo in tow to supervise the brilliant @sleepyteepeeuk to set up the most amazing jungle camp ever!!!"

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
In the summer, Kate posted this picture of her two children, Darcey and Billy (as they affectionately call him) on his tenth birthday. The picture shows the youngsters in their spacious and picturesque garden complete with a trampoline in the corner, and a birthday banner for Billy.

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
Kate borrowed her children's hot water bottles on the coldest night of the winter, and shared a photo of the cosy toys lined up on her bed, writing: "Coldest night of the year - good excuse to steal the kid's cuddly hot water bottles."

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
Kate got into the festive spirit by trimming her huge Christmas tree with baubles and ornaments in a red, gold and green colour scheme – and donned a Christmas jumper to match.

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
The mum-of-two shared a look inside her kitchen when she made pancakes for Shrove Tuesday, showing her white worktops lined with baking equipment, including a blue stand mixer.

GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper
Kate previously took the opportunity to cook a romantic Valentine's Day dinner for her husband, and created a romantic atmosphere in her dining room with a red heart-shaped light and a vase filled with red roses.

