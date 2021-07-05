﻿
16 Photos | Homes

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench

The GMB host has a stunning garden

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
You're reading

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench

1/16
Next

The Rookie's Peyton List's boho house is a 'homey' dream
Chloe Best
Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
1/16

Ben Shephard and his wife Annie have the best of both worlds – their Richmond home offers all the amenities of London but they still have a huge garden and plenty of space for their sons Jack and Sam to enjoy.

While TV presenter Ben is often filming ITV shows Good Morning Britain, Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior, he shared more glimpses inside his family property amid the pandemic and while recovering from a nasty leg injury recently.

From his rustic interiors to his outdoor gin bench and fire pit, keep scrolling to see inside Ben's house…

LOOK: GMB's Kate Garraway's family home is a sanctuary for husband Derek Draper - photos

Ben Shephard's kitchen

The kitchen has modern grey cabinets and marble worktops, with dark walls and white shutter blinds at the windows.

Loading the player...
2/16

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares glimpse inside his Valentine's Day with wife Annie

To mark their 25th Valentine's Day together, Ben made Annie a delicious homemade cocktail which they enjoyed in the kitchen, where the ceramic sink and wooden island unit were visible.

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
3/16

Ben Shephard's living room

The lounge has a mirrored cabinet to complement the navy hues. Ben and his wife have a wooden coffee table at the centre of the room topped with books and candles, while the television is mounted on the wall above the fireplace.

GALLERY: See the Good Morning Britain presenters' homes

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
4/16

This looks like our idea of a perfect Sunday! Ben gave fans a peek inside his living room ahead of hosting friends for Sunday lunch one weekend, showing two bottles of fizz in an ice bucket on the coffee table alongside a glass vase of flowers cut from their garden, which was sat on a stack of books.

Loading the player...
5/16

WATCH: Ben films inside his home

Ben shared a glimpse inside his living room when he showed off his new haircut. It's decorated with blue walls and features an enormous skylight in the ceiling. 

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
6/16

Ben Shephard's dining room

The open plan dining room is flooded with natural light via the doors and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the garden. The living room area is painted navy blue, with mustard accents and patterned cushions adding a cool colour pop.

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
7/16

The dining area features a long wooden table with plush velvet chairs for up to eight guests. Wooden parquet flooring runs throughout the living and dining room, but Ben has put a grey rug on the floor under the dining table, which also doubles up as a place for their sons to do their homework and exam revision.

 

RELATED: 30 astounding celebrity kitchens: JLo, Amanda Holden, more

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
8/16

Black-and-white framed photos of Ben and Annie's sons have been mounted on the walls alongside an ornate mirror and glass double doors that lead through to another reception room.

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
9/16

Glass doors open directly out into the garden. Ben and Annie bring the outdoors in by putting lots of vases of fresh flowers around their home.

MORE: Take a peek inside Piers Morgan's 2 luxurious houses

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
10/16

Ben Shephard's garden

Ben joked he had reached "peak middle age" when he showed off his freshly-mown lawn on Instagram, sharing a look at the metal bench seating he has on the patio along with a fire pit.

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
11/16

The garden appears to be one of the family's favourite places to spend time together, and a photo shared by Ben in April showed his wife Annie on an exercise bike on the lawn, looking at their beautiful borders filled with daffodils and flowers.

MORE: Inside Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' palatial Hamptons home they built from scratch

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
12/16

Ben revealed he had constructed a special bench where he and Annie can sit and drink gin and tonics together. "Verified Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin,” he captioned this photo.

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
13/16

The family garden looks like the ideal spot to relax with a coffee, with an outdoor seating area and perfectly-manicured lawn surrounded by beautiful plants and trees.

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
14/16

Ben shared a look at the garden as he opened his Father's Day presents at a small bistro table sat on pebbles at the side of the house. Roses and foliage line metal arches creating a pretty walkway through the garden in the background.

Ben Shephard's city home with wife Annie could pass for a country retreat - with gin bench
Photo: © Instagram
15/16

Ben appears to be a keen gardener, and shared a video showing that he had grown apples in the garden in autumn 2018.

Loading the player...
16/16

WATCH: Ben Shephard films workout inside his incredible home gym

Ben Shephard's home gym

Ben also has his very own home gym. It looks as though it's situated in a converted garage, with exposed brick walls and high ceilings. As for equipment, there's everything from a boxing ring and an assault bike, to jump boxes, a climbing wall (yes, really), calisthenic rings (that's rings for gymnastics to you and I), and a selection of free weights and barbells.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back