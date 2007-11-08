hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Irish crooners and the X Factor winner joined forces to switch on the annual Christmas lights in the famous shopping street
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Leona treated crowds to a rendition of her hits during the event
Photo: © Getty Images
Thousands had gathered to see the famous shopping street transformed in a sea of twinkling bulbs
Photo: © Getty Images
8 NOVEMBER 2007
Two of the brightest forces from the world of pop were helping get the British capital in the mood for the festive season this week, when Leona Lewis and Irish crooners Westlife switched on the annual Christmas lights in London's Oxford Street.
Thousands had gathered to see the famous shopping street transformed in a sea of twinkling bulbs. After the switch was flicked, there were performances from X Factor winner Leona - currently at the top of the UK charts with her single Bleeding Love - the Westlife boys, and the cast of West End show Mary Poppins.
Leona, whose new album Spirit is released on Monday, revealed her plans for an intimate family Christmas. "I'm going to spend (the day) at home just chilling out with my family," she said. "I'm going to open my presents and just veg out."
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.