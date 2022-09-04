Leona Lewis looks sensational in gold bralette after giving birth to first child The star recently gave birth to a baby girl

Leona Lewis was a vision as she stepped out on Saturday night in the most incredible gold bra top to enjoy a night out just weeks after giving birth.

The star, 37, shared a carousel of photos which saw her pair the dazzling piece with a matching gold jacket and slick black trousers. She matched the stunning look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and wore her iconic curly tresses in a ponytail.

Captioning the post the star penned: "Mama's night out." Amongst the impressive shots was a sweet video of her kissing her husband Dennis Jauch. The star also included a hilarious photo of the aftermath of all her fun.

The snap showed Leona appearing a little worse for wear as she sat in the back of a car having a quick snooze, whilst rocking a more casual pink shirt over a white top.

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to weigh-in on the stunning post. One fan wrote: "Perfect night out by the looks of it, with a power nap ha! Xx." A second added: "You look incredible!" A third wrote: "Gorgeous," alongside six heart-eyes emojis.

The fabulous update came just four weeks after the star announced she had given birth to her first daughter Carmel Allegra and took to Instagram with the sweetest photo to share the news with her 744,000 followers.

She penned: "And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22." The heartwarming update showed the new arrival in the arms of her mum whose hand, along with new dad Dennis' hand, resting on their bundle of joy.

The comments section of the incredible update was flooded with words of congratulations. The happy couple welcomed their little girl four years after getting married during a beautiful Tuscan ceremony in Italy.

