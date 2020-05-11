While we continue life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you during this period of self-isolation, and make sure to check out Debbie's book, Written in the Stars.

As three major planets change direction this week you will feel the ground shift underneath your feet. Go carefully and don't be in any rush – not even to judge what's happening. Often things appear to be going backwards before they go forwards with this cosmology, so let it be.

Venus in reverse from Wednesday will bring you a new kind of relationship blueprint. Getting used to it will take time, but your values around love, friendship and beauty are receiving a make-over. Prepare to let go of what no longer fits and to re-align yourself with your own truth around what you love.

The last time Venus went retrograde in Gemini was June 2012. This time period may hold some resonance for you in the coming weeks, particularly as the node has just returned to your sign and you're in something of a karmic era where you get to see actions have consequences. So do relationships, which are the main area of analysis for you now.

If it wasn't for your highly developed emotional intelligence you may have lost the plot by now. Even if you think you've lost it, there's a storyline that's emerging and being written every day. As Venus, Jupiter and Saturn are changing direction this week it's not the moment to take on too much. Just read the signs, the signal, the tea leaves…

It's all about where and how you position yourself at this point. You need to know when to hold on, and when to let go. Adjusting to enforced changes in the daily pattern of your life is one thing. However, what you really need to be aware of is the quality of your relationships. This is a chance to look at how you choose or have chosen certain people, or do they choose you?

Whatever it is that you're trying to do, you can't do it with the same mindset or value system that you had in the past. As three planets change direction this week, the signal you're getting is to cast your critical eye over what is left unresolved in relationships at this point. Unless this is cleared, you can't move forward.

The delicate balance between yourself and others is likely to be unsettled as Venus turns retrograde midweek. The next month or so could bring connection with people from your past, and/or your unfinished business. Really this is a chance to look at new choices you could make and to see where you have put other people's values before your own, which needs to change.

In the aftermath or afterglow of the Scorpio Supermoon you're surfacing again after a deep dive into your soul, a moment of truth. Yet this week's unsettled pattern as three planets change direction suggests it's best to play things by ear. Venus in retrograde carries an air of nostalgia, a reconnection to the past and you need to explore this before moving forward.

When Jupiter turns retrograde on Friday you're entering a period of looking at your relationship to the Law of Attraction. Do you actually believe you can create your own luck? What is your relationship to abundance? As both Venus and Saturn are also turning tail, there's a hint of karma in this mix. Basically, you need to work out how to move onto your highest value and with whom.

You sense you've gone as far as you can go with one particular scenario. There's a still point now where you have to wait to receive your next set of celestial instructions. In the meantime, relationships, karma, even your trust and faith are all up for evaluation. This isn't a punishment… the only way you're going to change the old pattern is by looking at what's holding you back.

A tie that binds you is slowly relaxing. Incrementally in micro-shifts. This is what happens when Saturn turns retrograde in your sign. You're being let go, or you're the one who lets go. Same thing. You will breathe again without feeling as if the life is being sucked out of you and you're ready to embrace a future free of the past.

As a Pisces your sixth sense picks up what's circulating in the atmosphere way before anyone else. Right now, with Venus, Jupiter and Saturn turning retrograde in a week you absolutely know that nothing is what it seems. The retrogrades take us back to the past, bring up all the elephants in the room and connect you to the real reason why things are or are not happening.

