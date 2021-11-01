Your weekly horoscope revealed for 1 to 7 November

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

How much can you trust others? Or does it boil down to how much you trust your own choices? This week's New Moon plugs into change-maker Uranus offering you new chances, angles and slices of the pie. Don't be in a rush to make a commitment.

For the security-loving bull, the presence of volatile Uranus in your sign shakes things up a little too much for your liking. However, it lets in chinks of light, frees you from stagnation and offers up opportunities to do things differently. Thursday's New Moon could take a relationship in a new direction.

Not for the first time you wonder if you're living the lifestyle that suits you best. As the New Moon invites you to re-consider how you're spending your time, all the daily details can be tweaked and some elements cut out. Ultimately it's all about how you work it.

Finding the joy and pleasure in life sometimes requires a complete break with what's been bogging you down. Thursday's New Moon is an open offer to change things up and actively pursue what makes you happy. Not the tried and tested either. Be creative!

Be brave as a lion when it comes to freeing yourself from that which is cramping your style, draining your energy and creativity. This is a crunch time for re-positioning where you're going in life and with whom. Perhaps it's that moment to never say never.

A sudden change in arrangements is disruptive but could be interesting as new doors are opening as soon as others close. Irritating as it might be to have to think twice, you may find it's a pathway that takes you somewhere more interesting.

Tuesday's exchanges require you to be truth-teller rather than a people-pleaser, but you need to get your message across, unvarnished. On Thursday the Scorpio New Moon has you in a flurry over what is fair as a rapid turn of events alters the status quo. Give yourself time to take stock.

Regeneration and renaissance are qualities associated with Scorpio and especially now the New Moon in your sign is urging you to break free from the past and venture out into a brave new world. Allow yourself to consider what you never thought possible.

Going quiet for a bit could be a masterstroke in terms of enabling you to make the best possible decisions later in the month. Don't be in a rush to commit your time and energy, however much pressure is there. Sometimes taking a deep breath works wonders for the end result.

Allow yourself to digest what comes up on Tuesday when Mercury clashes with Pluto in your sign. What looks problematic could benefit from some drilling down as to the whys and wherefores. As Venus moves into Capricorn on Friday you should rest assured that all will be well.

You're not one to strut your stuff, but you could benefit from being rather more visible in the world. You'll be recognised for your capacity to connect and envision what's needed for the future. Everyone else seems caught up in the past and needs your ingenuity.

Sudden breakthroughs, ideas and possibilities open your eyes to what else is out there. Start talking to different people and you'll quickly see that a whole new raft of potential could replace what no longer works. Therefore allow the New Moon to take you into a new zone.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.