Weekly horoscope: 22 to 28 November 2021

Debbie Frank
Debbie Frank horoscopes 2021: take a look at your free weekly horoscope and see what's in store for 22 to 28 November 2021
Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Love is all around as the Sun and Mercury fire up in Sagittarius. Even if life is not exactly hunky dory, most rams are feeling warmly positive. Plans are taking shape and could even offer up a whole new trajectory around the solar eclipse on December 4th. Getting closer to others is the theme of the next few weeks as a big bone of contention is getting removed and doors are opening to bring you together. Whether it's business or personal, you know you need someone else's input and a joint endeavour will bring out the best in both of you. You're now in that time of year when relationships are centre stage. Putting the past behind you is essential as you need to move forward with those who are part of your A-team. The upcoming solar eclipse on December 4th will set the seal on who, what and when. Being purposeful and productive makes you happy and it's one way to alleviate overwhelm and move through tasks with relative ease. Whatever you can do to achieve a giant sort-out will clear space for more exciting things to move in. Keep to your schedule and make all the right moves. The fun starts here as it's usually Leo who gets the party started. As both the Sun and Mercury begin to light up playful Sagittarius you'd like to see 2021 go out in style. Turn people's attention to the joy of the season by expressing your exuberant self and spreading the love. Taking stock of your home and personal life are important at this time of year. After all, you do a lot for other people but your own inner resources also need replenishing. You might also be thinking of living rather differently after the solar eclipse of December 4th. A small tweak can go a long way. What you say and how you say it is of the utmost importance now that the Sun and Mercury are moving to the communication angle of your chart. Too often you take your cues from other people but now is the time to shape opinion. Besides, you've been observing from a distance and have plenty of suggestions to make. Creating a streak of abundant manifestation starts with your own capacity to believe you deserve it. There's no point asking the universe for a delivery you won't be in to receive! So start this week with the intention to love yourself enough to radiate out that spark of self-worth that can be reflected in other people's eyes. As the Sun and Mercury begin to blaze a trail through your sign your spirits are lifted and confidence returns. Not that you had become a shrinking violet, but a series of upheavals were deterring you from being at one with your positive self. Now you can see the magic returning... Your no-nonsense style stands you in good stead when it comes to getting things organised. Yet for once you need to take a back seat and do a spot of delegation whilst the Sun and Mercury occupy the most strategic sector of your skies. You'll find others appreciate your presence more when you are not constantly on-hand. You are a great collaborator as you allow people to do their own thing whilst finding ways to bring them together. This skill is much needed as others are floundering when left to their own devices and need someone like you to create fusion. The results will be spectacular. If two fishes swim in opposite directions it's not surprising you lose focus a lot of the time. Yet if one swims higher and the other low then you can be master of all you survey. Now is the time to get your act together and attach to one or more goals you can achieve between now and the end of the year.
