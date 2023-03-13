Your weekly horoscope revealed for 13th March to Mother's Day 19th March 2023

ARIES

Specifics might be in short supply this week under Neptune's blurred influence. However, there's a creativity in the air which will allow you to connect with your vision or the realm of possibilities. Going with the flow might not be your preferred modus operandi – but it’s the artful way of aligning with these cosmic currents.

TAURUS

It's hardly surprising that you tend to grip on even tighter when situations feel uncertain or unsafe. Given your natural tenacity and dislike of change you will make every effort to avoid de-stabilisation. Yet loosening your hold could be a wise move. It will allow things to change shape with minimum tension.

GEMINI

There's been an unfolding story-line in your life for the last 7 months since Mars entered Gemini bringing both a whoosh of activity and a retrograde state of abeyance. Talk about a juggling act - you’ve been playing with moving parts all this time and understandably want to reach a conclusion. Surreal effects this week say nearly there but wait a little longer.

CANCER

With just a week to go until the action planet Mars arrives into Cancer zhuzhing up so many elements of your life take some time to reflect on what really matters to you most at this point. Perhaps some things haven't worked out according to expectations. However, what you’ve learned in the process will be invaluable for your next success.

LEO

You like to move things forward with a decisive approach. So when you encounter a layer of confusion you could bluster your way through or wait for things to clear. Judging by the landscape of mystery surrounding something that ordinarily should be straight forward you would be best off doing the latter.

VIRGO

If something doesn't feel right then it probably isn't. You could be on the receiving end of any manner of promises or fake news but your gut instincts tell you otherwise. This is most definitely a time when discernment will be your guiding star. Stand back and assess rather than buying into what you hear.

LIBRA

You may have a reputation for being a procrastinator but in this cosmic climate it's a plus. This is because the unreliable planet Neptune is casting confusion and it would be easy to fall under its spell. Bide your time and appreciate the special effects, but ask yourself if what’s being presented is real.

SCORPIO

If there is anything to be learned from this week's celestial activity it is that however improbable things seem, true life can be stranger than fiction. You possess a deep intuition and a nose for people who are not what they seem. So, delight in your forensic powers without needing to say 'I told you so'.

SAGITTARIUS

You tend to believe the best rather than erring on the side of caution. This is one of your most enchanting and infectious qualities and one of the reasons people love your company. Since facts might be in short supply this week it may be prudent to fall short of making wild assumptions. Rather boost someone’s confidence in themselves.

CAPRICORN

Whilst other signs may make the mistake of thinking something is a done deal way before the facts are checked, you tend to stand back and build on truth rather than blind hope. Doing things this way prevents you from making a wrong turn or investing time and energy in wishful thinking. Another day saved!

AQUARIUS

You are a master of taking extraordinary turn-ups and situations in life and making them work for you. It really is an art to live as if reality need not be confined to the tried and tested. This week's strange occurrences are music to your soul. Perhaps frustrating to others who crave order and control. But you’re not one of them!

PISCES

The line-up of Sun, Mercury and Neptune in your sign all squared off to feisty Mars is likely to require a huge degree of adaptability – which you have in spades. The key to handling a myriad of things that do not go according to plan is not to have them set in stone in the first place. Living moment to moment is your gift.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to keep up with your weekly horoscope.