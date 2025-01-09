Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Edward reappears for first time since family break with wife Sophie and children
Subscribe
Prince Edward reappears for first time since family break with wife Sophie and children
Edward and Sophie on Christmas Day© Getty

Prince Edward reappears for first time since family break with wife Sophie and children

The Duke of Edinburgh has flown overseas

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke of Edinburgh returned to his public duties on Thursday as he became the first member of the royal family to travel overseas this year.

Prince Edward, 60, represented the British monarchy at the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter in Washington D.C.

The King's brother was dressed respectfully in a dark suit as he was seated alongside outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the state funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown was also pictured sitting behind Edward during the service, while all five living presidents gathered to pay tribute to President Carter.

President Joe Biden delivered the eulogy at the funeral, which was also attended by Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration will take place on 20 January.  

Prince Edward and Justin Trudeau paid their respects at the state funeral© Getty
Prince Edward and Justin Trudeau paid their respects at the state funeral

Jimmy Carter died aged 100 on 29 December, with his body lying in state at the US Capitol Rotunda before the funeral. The 39th US President and Nobel Prize winner will be laid to rest in his hometown Plains in Georgia.

Edward was seated alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres© Getty
Edward was seated alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

During his time in office from 1977 to 1981, President Carter paid an official visit to the UK, where he met with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

From L to R, front row, US President Joe Biden, First Lady Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamla Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, second row, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, his wife Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025© Getty Images
Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden were all in attendance

Paying tribute after his death was announced last month, the King said in a message to President Joe Biden and the American people: "It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter.

"He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.

President Carter with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1977© Getty
President Carter with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1977

"His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.

"My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time."

WATCH: The King honours former US President Jimmy Carter after his death aged 100

Prince Edward has not been joined by his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, in the US.

The couple spent Christmas on the Sandringham estate with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17.

Lady Louise walked alongside her mother Sophie and Sir Tim Laurence© Getty
The Edinburghs on the walk to church on Christmas Day

Edward and Sophie are both full-time working royals and will carry out a joint trip to Nepal next month.

Meanwhile, their daughter, Lady Louise, is expected to resume her studies at the University of St Andrews at the end of January.

LISTEN: Inside the royal family's unprecedented year

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More