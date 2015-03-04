Royal style: Kate Middleton's 19 best hair moments

Ever the stylish royal, Kate Middleton's hair has been making headlines since before she tied the knot with Prince William. In recent years, however, the elegant royal has repeatedly shunned her signature blowout in favor of a sophisticated updo. Kate has previously walked red carpets and attended events in braided buns and low chignons.

The striking brunette paired a ponytail with a gray Jane Taylor hat that matched her chic Alexander McQueen coat dress

The couple's second child is expected to arrive in April, and as such, eyes are glued to the Duchess's midsection, but also her style. No matter her stage in life, Kate always manages to look effortlessly chic, from her wardrobe all the way to her hair.

