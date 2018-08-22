Video: Why Princess Eugenie still can't wear a tiara unlike Kate or Meghan The royals are massive fans of bling

Senior members of the British royal family sure do love a tiara, but there are unique and specific rules that royals must abide by when wearing the stunning headpieces. Tiaras should only be worn by brides and married women, this is why Duchesses Kate and Meghan, have already been pictured with one, unlike Princesses Beatrice or Eugenie. Brides will also generally wear a tiara owned by their own family on their big day, and one belonging to their husband's family thereafter. It is thought that Princess Eugenie will wear the York Tiara, which was crafted for her mother Sarah Ferguson in 1986. For all the rules royals are expected to follow when wearing tiaras, see the video below.

