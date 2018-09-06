Prince Harry's tongue should be turned into a meme – watch the video and you'll see why The Prince lightened the mood at the WellChild Awards

Prince Harry is one of the cheekiest members of the royal family, and on Tuesday he showed off his funny side as he attended the WellChild Awards with wife Meghan. The awards celebrate the courage of seriously ill young children, and while the event can be a tear-jerker, Harry managed to lighten the mood with his hilarious antics. Scroll down for video

A new video that has been shared by royal fan Christin Zi on Twitter shows Harry playing with one of the child winners, and sticking out his very long tongue! The Prince encourages the youngster to do the same, while Meghan at his side coos: "Ah, that's good!"

Harry and Meghan chat to nominee Matilda Booth:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending the annual awards in London. Harry has been patron of the charity for many years and enjoys supporting the children and their families. It was Meghan's first time at the event, and judging by the photos, she clearly had a wonderful time meeting the young boys and girls and hearing their moving stories.

Harry gave a speech on the night, saying: "Once again this year, it is an absolute privilege to be in the company of such inspiring families and nurses – especially the children and young people that we're all here to honour. The stories that we've all just heard – of resilience, strength of spirit, and the power of working together – were without doubt, incredibly moving and motivating. They really sum up what WellChild is all about – giving families the best chance to care for their children at home, and supporting them through the reality of all that that entails."

Watch Harry stick out his tongue:

The Prince added: "I would like to thank all the families here this evening. The mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, and many other family members who are devoted to their children and are giving them the best care possible. You are such fierce advocates for your children and in doing everything in your power to give your family the best chance at a happy life. It is quite simply amazing."

