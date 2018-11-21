Princess Beatrice jets off to Australia to join dad Prince Andrew for this special reason Beatrice gave an inspiring presentation this week while out in Australia

It's been a busy week for the York family, who have all been working on separate projects on opposite sides of the world. While Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson have been in London, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice have gone off to Australia – albeit for very different reasons. Beatrice – who is the vice president of partnerships and strategy at business tech company Afiniti – represented the company at a special presentation centred around women in business. Her proud mum Sarah took to Instagram to share a phot of her eldest daughter standing in front of the presentation, looking smart dressed in a polka dot dress and a tailored blazer. Beatrice has her own page on Afiniti's website, which states that she is responsible for the management of the company's strategic partnerships and company growth through unique initiatives and client development.

Princess Beatrice gave a talk to help inspire women in business while out in Australia

Andrew, meanwhile, was in Sydney for his business incentive, Pitch@Palace, which provides a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their work. Candidates pitched their ideas at the event on Monday, and the winners later posed for a photo with Andrew himself. Sarah – who has remained close to Andrew following their divorce – also paid tribute to her ex-husband on social media, choosing to share a series of pictures of Andrew at the event, including one of him standing in front of Sydney Opera House."Congratulations to @hrhthedukeofyork for #pitchatpalaceSydney @sydneyoperahouse and Melbourne. Well done to all the entrepreneurs #australia," she wrote in the caption.

Prince Andrew was in Sydney on Monday

Sarah sweetly chose to share the photos of Beatrice and Eugenie – who had been on a moderating panel for her initiative, the Anti Slavery Collective, last week in central London – to mark National Children's Day on Monday. The mum-of-two has been busy herself, and on Tuesday gave a live television interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain, where she spoke about Eugenie's wedding day, revealing that she had to stop herself from crying during the emotional ceremony. Sarah also jokingly put Piers Morgan in his place when he asked whether or not she would get back together with Andrew. Wanting to avoid the question, Sarah simply quipped: "Oh get a life Piers!"

