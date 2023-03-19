Princess Kate's best mum moments with George, Charlotte and Louis The Princess of Wales is a doting mother to her three young children

The Princess of Wales is a proud and doting mum to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis.

Kate, who has previously said that "becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience," has shared many sweet moments with her young children publicly.

The then-Cambridge kids stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, including this very touching mother-daughter moment between Kate and Charlotte caught on camera at the concert.

WATCH: Kate and Charlotte's sweet exchange at Platinum Jubilee concert

And in her first ever-podcast appearance back in 2020, the Princess opened about her pregnancies, trying hypnobirthing and experiencing mum guilt.

In honour of Mother's Day in the UK on 19 March, HELLO! is taking a look back at Princess Kate's best mum moments with George, Charlotte and Louis.

Prince Louis' cheeky antics were the talk of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, including the moment when he cuddled up to mum Kate as they watched proceedings at the pageant.

And speaking of cuddles, who can remember Prince George's first ever royal tour in 2014? This adorable mum and son moment was captured as the pair enjoyed a playdate with other mothers and babies in New Zealand. George was just eight months old when he accompanied his parents on their trip to New Zealand and Australia.

Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans on her first tour to Canada in 2016 with the then-16-month-old tot enjoying a dance with mum Kate as they attended a children's party for Canadian military families.

The royals are regulars at the polo every year and William and Kate have even brought their children along, which always provides royal fans with some sweet and funny moments. George and Charlotte enjoyed a day out with their mum just months after the birth of their baby brother Louis in 2018.

Little Louis made his debut at the polo in 2019 when he was just a year old. He kept mum Kate on her toes as he toddled around the polo field to check out the horses.

We also love these photographs of Kate and a two-year-old George playing together at the polo in 2015. The Princess had welcomed her daughter, Charlotte, just a few months earlier.

Kate's nurturing side is always seen when her children join her and William for big public events. The Princess supported George and Charlotte with lots of hand holding and hugs as they made their debut at the Christmas Day church service in 2019.

And in 2022, George and Charlotte joined their parents for engagements in Cardiff, Wales, with mum Kate holding her young daughter's hand as they visited Cardiff Castle.

We'd love to know what Kate and George were discussing during this sweet mother and son moment as the Prince made his debut at Wimbledon in 2022. It seems the Wales children share a love of sport with their parents, with George also joining William and Kate at the Euro 2020 tournament and the Six Nations in recent years. Charlotte also enjoyed a day out with her mum and dad at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Kate sweetly stroked her little boy's hair as Louis made his debut on the balcony at Trooping the Colour in 2019. The one-year-old delighted the crowds as he waved enthusiastically during the fly-past.

